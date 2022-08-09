Centenary of Michael Collins’s and Arthur Griffith’s deaths: Five must-see events commemorating the historic figures

Sinn Féin delegates Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith on December 20,1921, just before their departure from London, after signing the Treaty. Photo: Bettmann/Corbis

This month marks the centenary of the deaths of two men who played key roles in achieving Irish independence: Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith.

There are events on this month to commemorate the lives of these two men and their political accomplishments.

Here are five to note:

Michael Collins Diaries1918-1922

For the first time, five of Michael Collins’s diaries will be on display at the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty, Co Cork. They can be viewed all this month.

A portion of these entries took place around the time he signed the Anglo-Irish Treaty, allowing for the creation of an independent Irish Free State within the British empire.

“The diaries have been presented to the State by the Collins family and to the care of the National Archives. We at Michael Collins House have worked in conjunction with the National Archives to put them on public display for the first time ever and where better for them to be on display but his home town of Clonakilty,” said general manager at Michael Collins House Museum, Jamie Murphy.

Tickets can be booked here

Arthur Griffith ‘Father of Us All’ by Dr Colum Kenny

Accusations of being “un-Irish” followed Arthur Griffith throughout his political life.

Dr Colum Kenny’s book The Enigma of Arthur Griffith: Father of Us All highlights Griffith’s essential role in founding Sinn Féin and creating the Anglo-Irish Treaty. This book talk is on this Friday in Cahir Castle, Co Tipperary.

Tickets can be booked here

Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration Festival

This festival aims to celebrate the life and achievements of Michael Collins. Events during the week will reflect Collins’s interests such as sports, theatre, history, music, art and walks. The festival will run from August 14 to 22 in Clonakilty.

“The most important thing for us in piecing together the festival was that it was respectful and commemorates Michael Collins's centenary anniversary but also celebrates his life and achievements. It has been a big community effort with lots of different groups involved to create something that is apolitical and unbiased and most of all inclusive, enjoyable and interesting for all,” said Jamie Murphy of Michael Collins House Museum.

More information can be found here

Commemorative Programme of Michael Collins at The Imperial Hotel

Prior to his death, Michael Collins spent his last two nights at The Imperial Hotel in Cork’s city centre.

At the time, this building was being used as military headquarters. The Imperial Hotel has now dedicated room number 115 the Michael Collins Suite. The room renovation and a new portrait of Collins by Irish portrait artist Mick O’Dea will be unveiled on Monday, August 22.

Documentary screenings and a historical talk are included in the programme.

You can book the documentary screening here

And you can book the lecture here…

Decade of Centenaries Lecture Series: ‘The Deaths of Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith: One Remembered, One Forgotten’

Listen to historians Liz Gillis and Cathy Scuffil discuss the very different lives of Arthur Griffith and Michael Collins on August 23 in Rathfarnham, Dublin. This event can be attended in person or through a live stream.

“If there is any value to history, it is that we learn from it and we do that by discussing past events.

"Collins and Griffith were instrumental in the formation of the Irish State, but didn't live to see their efforts realised. 100 years on, some things have changed but others still remain,” said historian in residence for South Dublin County Council, Liz Gillis.

You can register for your spot here