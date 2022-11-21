Celebration of Vicky Phelan’s life to take place on Sunday

Vicky Phelan’s friends and family will gather in her native Kilkenny this Sunday, for a special event marking her life.

Ms Phelan died last Monday, almost four years after she was told that she had six months to live.

She was laid to rest in a private funeral in Limerick, in accordance with the wishes of the late CervicalCheck campaigner.

The 48-year-old was a native of Mooncoin, south Kilkenny, and her friends and family have organised a further celebration of her life which will be held in the parish church on Sunday.

In a message posted on the Facebook page Vicky’s Tribe, they said the event is being held for all the people who could not make the initial funeral service. The mass will be held in the Church of the Assumption at 1pm and it will also be live streamed.

The social media post, which was signed by the Phelan and Kelly families, describes how they said goodbye to Vicky at a “very moving and deeply personal gathering” last week.

"Stories were told and tears were shed, but we also shared a smile or two as we remembered the remarkable life of our wonderful Vicky,” the post says.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to extend our heartfelt gratitude for all the good wishes from near and far over the last week. We too felt the nation’s love and are forever grateful.

“Vicky was a friend to many and was keen to ensure that all who wanted had the opportunity to join with us in a celebration of her life and pay their final respects. With this in mind, we invite you to her native Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, on Sunday, November 27th next at 1pm, where we will do our best to honour that wish.

“As numbers in the church itself are limited, there will be a live stream available on the day also, details of which will be posted later in the week along with further updates on the event itself. At this point it's fair to say that music will feature prominently, with some of her favourite musicians playing a few of her favourite tunes on the day,” it added.

Ms Phelan has been hailed as a fearless advocate for Irish women since her death.

Her legal case against the HSE and a US laboratory exposed the CervicalCheck scandal in which hundreds of Irish women were given incorrect negative smear test results. They were not immediately told of case audits which identified the missed opportunities for earlier diagnosis.

It ultimately prompted a series of reviews of the cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

President Michael D Higgins said Ms Phelan had faced her own illness with strength and dignity while also making an enormous contribution to Irish society.

“All of us who had the privilege of meeting Vicky will have been struck by the powerful inner strength and dignity with which she not only faced her own illness, but with the sense of commitment to the public good and the rights of others with which she campaigned,” he said.

“Vicky, in all of this, made an enormous contribution to Irish society. Thanks to her tireless efforts, despite the terrible personal toll she herself had to carry, so many women’s lives have been protected, and will be protected in the future.

“She will be deeply missed, by all of those who were in awe of her courage, her resilience, offered not only to women but to all of us in Ireland.