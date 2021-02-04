Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl demands apology from Sinn Féin for ‘outrageous’ email

Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Fearghail's signature will be on the letter sent to former Oireachtas members. Photo: Tom Burke

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has demanded an apology from Sinn Féin after an official from the party contacted his office to complain about the Dáil schedule.

At private meeting of the Dáil’s Business Committee, Mr Ó Fearghaíl told members he received an “outrageous” email from an unnamed Sinn Féin official over the allocation of speaking time.

The Ceann Comhairle said no one in his office has ever been “dictated to” by party officials. Mr Ó Fearghaíl said none of his predecessors were ever approached by unelected party officials to make complaints. A source at the meeting said the Ceann Comhairle was furious and told Sinn Féin: “I will not accept this and I will not be dictated to”.

He called for the correspondence to be withdrawn and insisted Sinn Féin make an immediate apology.

At the meeting, Sinn Féin whip Padraig MacLochlainn said the Ceann Comhairle should have contacted him personally rather than raise it at the committee.

A spokesperson for Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he would not be commenting on matters raised at the Business Committee as it is a private meeting.

Sinn Féin has so far have not responded to requests for comment.

The committee followed clashes in the Dáil on Wednesday between Sinn Féin TDs and Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly over time allocated for questions on promised legislation. Sinn Féin TDs David Cullinane and Thomas Gould, along with Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín sought to make points of order which were dismissed by Ms Connolly who was chairing he Dáil debate.

Later during the day, Ms Connolly took issue with TDs who approached her after the debate.

“I want to say something about the Order of Business. Deputies approached me. There is a pandemic and the closeness of the contact is unacceptable. There is an open and accountable list so the actions of Deputies were distasteful,” she said.

“I will not use the word "allegations". What happened here earlier was distasteful. I will leave it at that,” she added.

