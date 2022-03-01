Catriona Carey’s home raided and documents seized by Gardaí investigating alleged fraud offences

Gardaí have seized a number of documents following a search at the home of former Irish hockey star Catriona Carey, who is being investigated for alleged fraud offences.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and the Carlow/Kilkenny division conducted a search of a residence in Co Kilkenny today.

“A number of items and documents were seized during this search. No arrests were made. Investigations ongoing,” a Garda statement said.

It comes as a recent RTÉ Investigates documentary highlighted how a number of people in financial difficulties claimed to have given the Kilkenny businesswoman thousands of euro through a mortgage scheme that offered to buy debt from their lender at a discount.

More than €200,000 deposited by desperate homeowners to a business account controlled by Catriona Carey was allegedly spent on personal items and services, RTÉ Investigates reported.

Over the two years, around €400,000 from clients of Careysfort Asset Estates was paid into the company account and as of last month, just €488.10 remained, with nothing left to repay any of those who gave deposits to Catriona Carey’s company.

Carey was convicted of fraud in February 2020 after altering a cheque she received from a client who had hired her as his accountant. She made the cheque for €6,948 payable to her and cashed it at a bank in Kilkenny.

She received an eight-month suspended sentence.

Now gardaí are investigating allegations she was involved in a mortgage scam which may have impacted at least 18 people.

Carey trained as an accountant and is director and owner of Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd, a company which is registered in England.

Through this firm she claimed she could help those in financial distress by clearing their debt and enabling them to stay in their homes by securing a new loan from Careysfort.

Carey wanted a deposit up front, asking clients for between 10pc and 30pc of the proposed new loan. However, many of the deals never materialised and they have not received their deposits back.