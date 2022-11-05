Former Ireland hockey player Catriona Carey has lost her family home after defaulting on her mortgage payments for nearly 10 years, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Start Mortgages Designated Activity Company took possession of the property in Weir View Hill, Co Kilkenny on Friday.

Sources said members of a company, which specialises in bailiff and debt recovery services, were also in attendance.

The locks on the property were changed and access to utilities was cut off.

It is understood Carey had already vacated the house within the past couple of weeks.

An Order for Possession was granted to Start Mortgages in May after Carey built up arrears of more than €359,000.

There was a stay of execution of three months, which gave the former Kilkenny camogie player until August to leave the house.

However, she had remained there until very recently.

She had been given the option to temporarily stay in the house if she agreed to a sale by private treaty.

Carey, who has been embroiled in controversy over an alleged mortgage scam where she took hundreds of thousands of euro from people in financial difficulty after promising to help them secure new deals to keep their properties, had not made her own monthly mortgage repayments since November 2012, according to court documents.

The balance outstanding on the property back in March was €876,000 including the €359,000 in arrears.

She has also incurred significant arrears on a property she owns on the Laois and Carlow border, while another house in Kilkenny was auctioned off for €365,000.

The Irish Independent has also learned that a house which she was renting out to a couple, but which is owned by a relative, is now for sale. It is up for public auction next week.

Those who paid her thousands of euro for mortgage deals that never happened will now have little hope of recovering their money due to the extent of her own debts.

The convicted fraudster is due back before the courts in January as she decided to contest her four-year driving ban after initially pleading guilty to four road traffic offences including driving without a licence or insurance.

Her appeal was before Kilkenny Circuit Court last week, where she informed State solicitor Gerald Meaney through her solicitor at the eleventh hour that she intended to appeal her conviction in full.

Mr Meaney said it was his understanding that the appeal related to the severity of the ban and previously there had been no indication of a full appeal being brought.

Carey, who has been allowed to continue driving while awaiting the outcome of her appeal, was not present in court.

Judge Kenneth Connolly adjourned the matter until January to allow the defence time to put together a case.

Carey came to the attention of gardaí last year for driving offences and received 12 penalty points for speeding in a 50kmh zone, speeding in a 120kmh zone while twice she was caught driving while holding a mobile phone.

She received a six-month disqualification from November 8, 2021 until May 8 2022.

However, she was stopped by gardaí on two occasions for motoring offences while the disqualification was active.

Garda Thomas Loughnane stopped Catriona Carey driving her BMW on the Castlecomer Road on December 10 last year.

Gda Loughnane said he was aware that Carey had been disqualified from driving and informed her of this.

Carey told the garda “This is my car”, that she felt she was being picked on, and added: “Do you expect me to get taxis?”.

Judge Geraldine Carthy took into consideration Carey's apology and guilty plea, but said it was difficult to offer an excuse when she was stopped a month later after getting into a car “knowing full well she's disqualified”.

She gave her a suspended sentence and a four-year driving ban.

It wasn’t the first time she was convicted in Kilkenny courthouse.

She was convicted of fraud in February 2020 after altering a cheque she received from a client who had hired her as his accountant.

Carey changed a cheque for €6,948 which had been made out to Revenue’s collector general, instead making it payable to herself, and cashed it at a bank in Kilkenny, just a stone’s throw away from the courthouse.

She received an eight-months suspended sentence.

Carey, who has been seen driving a silver jeep as the €55,000 white BMW she owns, which she bought with funds lodged to the account of her company Careysfort Asset Estates, remains impounded after gardaí seized it earlier this year.

More than €200,000 in client funds deposited by desperate homeowners to the Careysfort account was spent on personal items and services, including the Series 5 BMW.

Carey received thousands of euro from people across the country through a mortgage scheme that offered to buy debt from their lenders at a discount once they paid her a deposit.

RTÉ Investigates exposed how the deals never happened and the deposits were not returned.

She has since admitted that this money is “gone and not recoverable”.

Garda investigations into the allegations of fraud are ongoing.