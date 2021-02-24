Catholic bishops in call to prioritise priests who minister at nursing homes for anti-Covid jab

IRELAND’S Catholic bishops have called for vaccines to be made available to priests who are chaplains to nursing care facilities and who preside at funerals “as a matter of priority”.

The call was made in a statement on Wednesday by Bishop Michael Router on behalf of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference’s Council for Healthcare.

Dr Router, Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh, also appealed to everyone to support the vaccination programmes currently in place both in the Republic and in Northern Ireland.

“We encourage all parishes and Church personnel to promote this programme and to encourage elderly parishioners, relatives and neighbours to avail of the opportunity to protect their health and the health of the whole community.”

He said the development and provision of the vaccines is already providing reassurance for those who are most vulnerable to the virus and added that the vaccine roll-out would “help us to return to normality in terms of work, education, religious practice, and sporting and leisure activities as soon as possible”.

The bishops welcomed the fact that all residents and staff of nursing care facilities have been vaccinated and that the next group prioritised in the Republic to receive the vaccine in the coming weeks are those over 70 years of age, while in the North it is those over 65 years of age along with others who are clinically vulnerable.

Last December the bishops encouraged Catholics to support the programme of vaccination “not only for their own good, but for the protection of life and the health of those who are vulnerable and for the common good of humanity”.

They said, “safe and effective vaccination is an essential aspect of the prevention of disease”.

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith made a similar call to all Catholics in December.

The Irish bishops’ statement follows concerns raised by the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) on Monday over the proposed reopening of churches for public worship for Easter.

In a statement, the group, which represents 1,000 priests, said its members have “significant misgivings about reopening churches for Easter ceremonies, believing it to be a premature and potentially detrimental move”.

Although they commended the four Catholic archbishops for their engagement with Taoiseach Micheál Martin about public worship last weekend, the ACP said: “Numerous priests, many elderly and not yet vaccinated, are Covid-19 frontline workers as they journey with families during sadness and bereavement.”

The group also noted that the post-Christmas surge in new Covid-19 cases and the threat from Covid-19 variants represented “a persuasive evidence-based platform to strongly argue against an early return to congregational worship”.

