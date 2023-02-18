Catholic Bishop backs Simon Harris, saying drug abuse is a ‘silent pandemic’ in Ireland

Catholic Bishop Michael Router has said socially deprived areas are most at risk of “silent pandemic” of drug abuse.

Mr Router welcomed Justice Minister Simon Harris’ comments in the Dáil this week, who said there was a “direct link between snorting a line or taking a pill and murder, assault, criminality and misery.”

In an interview with the Sunday Independent in 2021, Mr Router described drug abuse as “a silent pandemic” in Ireland. He was appointed as auxiliary bishop of Armagh in 2019.

“Political will is needed to tackle it. I, like Minister Harris, called on all those who use drugs as a so-called ‘recreational’ activity, to rethink their behaviour as it helps to fund gangs who prey on socially deprived families,” he said.

Mr Router said a health-led approach to drug abuse will “help move vulnerable people away from the orbit of influence of criminal gangs and stop the ever-increasing circle of drug use, intimidation and violence”.

“I know that many community-based groups like the Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) in Dundalk, that are dealing with the dreadful consequences of addiction and the associated intimidation and violence,” he said.

“While better-off families may have resources to pay off a drug debt and can afford to send their loved ones to a private clinic for treatment, there are also a lot of people in socially deprived areas who are not able to do this.

“Sadly, the personal, physical, psychological and social damage of those without such resources are devastating."

Mr Router said organised crime gangs are “causing immense damage to individuals, families, and communities”.

“Their tactic is often to keep drug-users indebted to them, to force them to deal in drugs and become involved in other criminal activities. This vicious cycle can be impossible to break,” he said.

“The Government’s own strategy, Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery, calls for a health-led approach to drug abuse.

“A health-led approach will help move vulnerable people away from the orbit of influence of criminal gangs.

“However, this will necessitate the investment of significant public resources into rehabilitation services so that there is early and effective intervention for people who have an addiction to drugs and alcohol.”

He welcomed the Government’s announcement of a Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

“This initiative will keep attention on the issue of drug abuse and, hopefully, focus minds on finding solutions to what is one of the most corrosive, and seemingly intractable, problems that is facing our society,” he said.

Mr Router said that everyone has a “responsibility to moderate our own behaviour and attitudes to drugs and alcohol so as to bring about the change we so urgently need in our country at this time”.

“Tomorrow, the Catholic Church marks the Day of Prayer for Temperance which offers us an opportunity to reflect on our relationship with addiction, and to pray for all who suffer from any form of addiction and for those who work to alleviate its detrimental effects on individuals, families and communities,” he said.

“In my roles as liaison bishop to the Irish Bishops’ Drugs Initiative, and as patron to the Family Addiction Support Network in the North East, I invite everyone to avail of Temperance Sunday to reflect on the harm caused by the abuse of drugs and alcohol throughout every parish in our country.”