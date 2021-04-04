Cast and crew of Smother battled stormy weather as well as the pandemic

Niamh Walsh as Jenny, Dervla Kirwan as Val, Seána Kerslake as Gemma and Leah Devereux as Anna on RTÉ drama Smother

Smother actor Lochlann O' Mearáin has said the harsh weather conditions in Co Clare “worried” the cast while filming but provided “amazing footage”.

O'Mearáin, who plays Rory in the hit RTÉ show, said filming was abandoned for six months in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the stormy weather created headaches when filming finally resumed.

It was filmed in Lahinch, with the crew taking advantage of the harsh storms blowing in from the Atlantic to create the dark and mysterious atmosphere for the murder mystery thriller.

“If you watched the show last week, you would have seen amazing footage of huge waves crashing up against Lahinch,” said O’Mearáin.

“That was footage our cameraman took it upon himself to go out and get in the storm.”

But the actor admitted the severe weather was challenging and at times dangerous.

“I had to drive back to Mayo and we were worried if we would even get there because of the incredible storms.

“It was so wet and windy and dark and dangerous.”

When filming resumed after the six-month break. O’Mearáin said the different weather conditions provided challenges for the editors to make it look unbroken and seamless.

“Some of the scenes are shot in storms and you have interiors done in November.

“But you’d never notice, such is the clever editing work being done,” he said.

Meanwhile, James O'Donoghue, who plays Calum in the show, said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Paul Mescal.

The American born Dublin actor said he sees Normal People star Mescal as one of his inspirations and hopes his role as Calum Dywer in Smother will lead him to similar success in the US.

“Paul Mescal has definitely become a huge inspiration to me. Going into Smother knowing that this would be one of the next shows following on from Normal People - I want to do that justice because Normal People was such a big thing.”

Only 17-years-old, the rising star hopes the success of Smother will allow him to follow his dream in the US.

“I would love to head over to the States. I was actually born there so that has always been my plan, acting or not - I would love to go to college there.”

Viewers may recognise O’Mearáin from Finding Joy with Amy Huberman, or as the voice as Gaeilge for SpongeBob SquarePants. While O’Donoghue previously played Ben Fahey in Fair City.

