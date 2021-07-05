Cashel locals’ concern as HGVs ditch motorway and travel through town ‘to save fuel’

A REVIEW is underway into why one of Ireland's most popular tourist attractions, Cashel in Tipperary, is suffering from high levels of heavy goods vehicles despite a multi-million Euro bypass and access to the Dublin-Cork motorway.

The town - a magnet for tourists and staycationers because of the historic Rock of Cashel - was formerly one of the major traffic bottlenecks on the old Dublin-Cork road before the motorway opened,

Now, locals have expressed concern at the large number of heavy trucks again passing through the main street of the town.

There are mounting fears that the large number of HGVs poses a traffic issue and could ultimately deter shoppers, tourists and those seeking to avail of hospitality services in the town.

Tipperary Co Council chief executive Joe McGrath has now confirmed that the matter will be examined by engineers and traffic experts.

Former Mayor of Cashel and retired Tipperary councillor Tom Wood said it is an issue of mounting concern for Cashel residents.

Locals believe that some hauliers are opting to use the town in the belief that it is a shorter route than taking the bypass and motorway - while others believe it may be linked to fuel usage given the incline on parts of the motorway near Cashel.

Mr Wood said it was clear some HGVs had to use local routes as a necessity.

But he said it was clear this was not the case for all trucks.

“We haven’t been able to manage preventing articulated trucks - and the word I’ll use is unnecessarily - because some trucks have to come into every town and village out of necessity," he told TippFM.

“But these are the ones that literally just come through and they have been coming all the time, even since the bypass opened.

“We were told over the years that a lot of the people driving these trucks, they try as much as possible to avoid the hill up on the slip road between the Golden road and the Cahir road, because of the hill itself and the pressure it puts on trucks.”

The council review will examine traffic patterns in the town and try to determine if, as feared, some are using the town as a shortcut to save fuel.