GUN cartridge cases found at the scene of the Regency Hotel gun murder matched three AK-47s seized from an IRA member who was stopped as he drove north through Co Meath a month later, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The ammunition casings recovered from the shooting had been fired from the three guns seized from the intercepted car, a garda ballistics expert said.

The weapons were produced in evidence and seen by the three-judge court as the trial of Gerard “The Monk” Hutch (59) and two other men entered its second week today.

David Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was shot dead when three assault rifle-wielding masked gunmen, disguised as ERU gardai, stormed the hotel along with an armed man dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another in a flat cap.

The February 5, 2016 attack on a boxing weigh-in event happened as a bloody feud raged between the capital's Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch, of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin denies murdering the father-of-two.

Paul Murphy (59) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Jason Bonney (50) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation that carried it out with access to vehicles.

Detective Garda David O’Leary of the ballistics section said after he arrived at the scene on February 5, 2016, several discharged cartridges were recovered from the lobby, the function room where the weigh-in had taken place and the hotel access ramp.

He saw a number of strike marks in the lobby, and recovered a bullet core that had lodged in the reception counter, and a bullet jacket which had passed through the counter and lodged in a filing cabinet.

He said he was later asked to examine three Romanian, Chinese and Yugoslavian assault rifles that had been seized by gardaí in an investigation in Co Meath. One had its stock sawn off.

The three Kalashnikovs were produced in court and Det Gda O’Leary confirmed these were the weapons he examined

Following microscopic examination of test cartridges fired from these weapons, he concluded that the guns were used to discharge 12 cartridge cases found at the scene of the Regency shooting.

In cross-examination, he agreed with Mr Hutch’s barrister Brendan Grehan SC that Kalashnivov stockpiles in the world numbered in the tens of millions.

Last week, the court heard a Shane Rowan of Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal was stopped driving a Vauxhall Insignia north near Slane, Co Meath on March 9, 2016. Three AK47s and magazines with ammunition were found in the boot. Rowan was arrested for membership of the IRA and possession of the weapons found in the car.

This afternoon, the court saw footage purporting to show a taxi linked to Paul Murphy being driven to a GAA club grounds allegedly used as a parking-up spot for vehicles involved in the attack.

Garda Michelle Purcell guided the court through the CCTV footage of the movements of a light-coloured taxi around north Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Prosecutor Sean Gillane SC said it would be alleged a man seen in part of the footage is Mr Murphy, though that is yet to be proven. The prosecution maintains the footage captures the same taxi throughout. Bernard Condon SC, for Mr Murphy is challenging the admissibility of this CCTV evidence.

A taxi is first seen driving around the Buckingham Street area of the north inner city on the morning and early afternoon of February 5, 2016.

The court previously heard it is the prosecution’s case the Buckingham Street area became “operative” on the day of the murder and “vehicles of interest” were seen there.

Gda Purcell pointed to features including the taxi plate, back windscreen stickers and placing of tax and insurance discs visible in the footage.

In the footage, the taxi is seen at Buckingham Street at 10.54am, turning onto Bella Street. There are several further sightings of the taxi on cameras in this area. It is seen turning left behind a silver van on Buckingham Street at 12.57pm.

The van and taxi are seen driving in the direction of Fairview two minutes later. Footage was then shown from outside the Maxol service station on Howth Road at 1.14pm. The taxi pulls into the forecourt and the driver gets out and goes into the shop.

“The prosecution case is that is Mr Murphy,” Mr Gillane said, adding that this was yet to be established. “You can see the driver is coming back out,” Gda Purcell said, before the taxi drives back onto the Howth road and turns left toward Killester.

A camera inside the service station shop shows the driver, wearing blue jeans, a navy jacket and wine jumper paying for items with his card at 1.15pm, Gda Purcell said. At 1.22pm, the taxi is seen arriving outside the Beachcomber Pub in Killester, where it does a U-turn and reverses into a parking space.

Some 19 minutes later, at 1.41pm, a BMWX5 jeep comes into view and turns right onto Collins Avenue. The court has already seen footage including this jeep which the prosecution alleges is linked to co-accused Jason Bonney. The taxi comes out of its parking space, the driver is visible through the rolled down window and it also turns right onto Collins Avenue, Gda Purcell said.

At 2.01pm a line of traffic is seen coming out of Donnycarney Church carpark on the Malahide Road, including the taxi. A minute later, at 2.02pm Malahide Road towards Fairview, seven cars including a BMWX5 and light-coloured taxi are seen turning right in a line of traffic from the Malahide Road to Casino Park, towards St Vincent’s GAA club.

A line of cars is seen leaving Casino Park at 4.42pm. One breaks the red light and cars including the BMW X5 all turn left onto the Malahide Road towards Donnycarney, while the taxi turns right towards Fairview. It is seen “quite quickly” passing a camera on the Malahide Road and at 2.47pm, the taxi turns left into Bella Street.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone. It had been due to open earlier this month but was delayed after co-accused Jonathan Dowdall pleaded guilty to facilitating the 2016 killing, and made himself available as a state witness.

Former Sinn Fein councillor Dowdall (44) and his father Patrick Dowdall (65) became the first people to be convicted and sentenced over the Regency attack. They admitted making a room at the hotel available to the perpetrators. Jonathan Dowdall was jailed for four years and his father was sentenced to two years.

Gerard Hutch was returned to Ireland from Spain in September 2021 to face trial here after losing a final appeal against his extradition. He was arrested on the Costa del Sol by the Guardia Civil in August last year on foot of a warrant issued in Ireland and has been in custody since.