Carols, Santa’s grotto and pantos– how do we adapt to a ‘Covid Christmas’?

Ireland may be about to leave five weeks of lockdown and enter Level 3 restrictions at midnight tonight.

But as we face into our first ‘Covid Christmas’, what aspects of the festive celebrations can we expect to be shelved under Government guidelines and what traditions will carry on regardless? We take a look at what’s in store for Irish families in this most unusual of Christmas seasons.

Pantomimes

Despite being the first to close down and the worst affected, the arts industry in Ireland has come up with some innovative and alternative ways to put on shows this festive season. The industry is slowly reawakening and stages all over Ireland are being illuminated again. From drive-in events to online shows that you can watch from the comfort of your couch – and at a time of your choosing - there are lots of options available.

Funding under the Live Performance Support Scheme, which saw Arts & Culture Minister Catherine Martin allocate €5m to the industry, has meant many shows will still go on.

Limerick’s University Concert Hall is streaming an online version of Jack and the Beanstalk from December 26-31. The stream will start at 10am and once you’ve purchased your €15 ticket, you can watch it any time once you receive the link. Produced by Robert C Kelly, he said the show will “enable dozens of freelancers to get back to work, even for a short while”.

Ireland’s first drive-in panto will take place at Malahide Castle on Dublin’s northside as producers Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick set up a giant screen in the beauty spot. They will stage Peter Pan with Hughes, Johnny Ward and Jake Carter in the lead roles and tickets are on sale with shows running from December 11 to January 5.

Tickets cost €50 per car and there will be two shows per day lasting approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.

The Cork Opera House will stream Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly from December 22-31, using panto footage taken from the last five years as it takes viewers on a trip down memory lane.

In Dublin, Fair City’s Amelia Stewart-Keating will take centre stage at the Helix for its production of The Sword In The Stone. Produced by TheatreworX with tickets priced €20, it will be streamed at 7pm on selected dates from December 19.

Christmas carols

Level 3 allows for gatherings of up to 15 people for outdoor arts events and attending a carol service is a yearly tradition held dearly by many.

However, many of our best-known choirs are simply not taking the chance this year and have had to restrict themselves to meeting up in groups of just eight singers.

And while religious services will begin again tomorrow with limits of 50 people, specific guidance on church choirs and congregational singing “will be provided”.

Dublin Gospel Choir’s musical director Orla Gargan said the 60-strong group has not met up collectively since last March. She says the UK government has given more guidance than the Irish Government. Across the water, carol singers can meet in groups of six and need to stay at least two metres from the door.

But in the absence of any direct guidelines, Ms Gargan said they had to use their own initiative. December would usually be the Gospel Choir’s busiest time of year, with up to five events daily including theatre performances.

Due to health and safety concerns, any performances have had to move online with a maximum of eight singers in any one studio session.

“For us, we haven’t rehearsed together all year. We do have a small corporate group booked for some live streams with a maximum of eight singers so we can socially distance. That's permitted as it’s creating content for live streaming,” she said.

“There's a lot of people really missing singing. Even getting that small group together was just the loveliest thing. It’s something you really miss doing and it’s really good for the soul.”

Santa visits

As Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has indicated, Santa is fortunately exempt from restrictions on international travel. However, access to the big man in the run-up to December 25 has been severely curtailed. None of the department stores and retail areas as running their usual visits to Santa’s Grotto, prompting a whole re-think of the festive tradition.

Many events companies are doing Zoom experiences with Santa Claus, recording the entire session and then sending on pictures of the encounter afterwards.

The RDS is running Santa’s Drive-in Grotto from December 2 and has been inundated with bookings. Featuring winter workshops, Santa’s sorting office and the Elf’s control centre, the visit will end with you pulling up alongside Santa’s sleigh for a few treats.

Christmas Nativity Plays

Some parents may be secretly delighted they don’t have to sit through lengthy am-dram performances just to catch a fleeting glance of their child playing the second sheep from the left. But they are a key part of getting into the Christmas spirit ahead of the big day.

Due to ongoing restrictions over mass gatherings, none of the schools in Ireland will stage their traditional plays this year. Parents will have to be content with watching the DVD of last year's efforts if they want to relive happy memories.

However, the UK government has green-lighted Christmas plays, provided Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to.

