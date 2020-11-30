| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Carols, Santa’s grotto and pantos– how do we adapt to a ‘Covid Christmas’?

There have been significant changes to some of our most cherished traditions this festive season

Large groups of people singing carols won't be a feature this Christmas. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Large groups of people singing carols won't be a feature this Christmas. Photo: Damien Eagers

Large groups of people singing carols won't be a feature this Christmas. Photo: Damien Eagers

Large groups of people singing carols won't be a feature this Christmas. Photo: Damien Eagers

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

Ireland may be about to leave five weeks of lockdown and enter Level 3 restrictions at midnight tonight.

But as we face into our first ‘Covid Christmas’, what aspects of the festive celebrations can we expect to be shelved under Government guidelines and what traditions will carry on regardless? We take a look at what’s in store for Irish families in this most unusual of Christmas seasons.

Pantomimes

Privacy