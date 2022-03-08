Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu still in Ukraine after car came under fire from Russian forces

Picture of the bullet which pierced the rim of wheel (Pic credit: ready2rocklandscaping)

Racheal Diyaolu and her two friends Roycee Iloelunachi and Anolajuwon Folarin, who are attempting to flee Ukraine.

Carlow student Rachael Diyaolu and the group she is travelling with are still in Ukraine and hope to reach a European border tomorrow.

The 19-year-old from Carlow was rescued on Monday along with her Nigerian friends Roycee Iloielunachi and Anolajuwon Solarin, by two Scottish gardeners who drove them out of the city.

“We’re still in Ukraine, we couldn’t go to Moldova because the border that we were supposed to go to is closed now. It might not be Moldova we have to discuss what border we’re going to but we’re hoping to reach a European border tomorrow,” Ms Diyaolu told Independent.ie.

“We’re good we’re just a bit exhausted from our travels so far but we still being optimistic. We’re in a hotel, we have electricity but we’re still under curfew, so we’re not allowed to turn the lights on. We’re in a safe area of Ukraine.”

The students had been trapped in the university city Sumy, which has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces recently.

Joe McCarthy (55) and Gary Taylor (45), who run Ready2Rock landscaping in Falkirk, made their escape efforts on Monday morning when they picked up seven people including four Ukrainians.

The evacuation attempt had appeared to fail after the rescuers were shot at by Russian soldiers around 80km from the city.

Mr McCarthy’s vehicle was targeted and shot at today by Russian soldiers and a bullet went straight through the rim of one of the wheels.

He showed a picture of the damaged rim on the pair’s TikTok page but said they’re “all good now”.

Ms Diyaolu said the students were not in the vehicle when this incident occurred, she said: “The two front tyres were shot at, so we were stopped for over two hours trying to get that fixed. We weren’t in the car, they were coming to Sumy.”

Ms Diyaolu’s sister Christiana said the group of nine faced “a lot of difficulties” today.

Christiana tweeted: “Communication has been slow, they’re having big problems with the vehicle & they’re still in Ukraine. Sadly, they won’t reach the EU border today. A fundraiser has been organised to aid them.”

Posting on their TikTok account, Mr McCarthy said the Ukrainian police assisted them by giving them a letter, which will allow them to pass through checkpoints safely.

Ms Diyaolu said the letter has been very helpful so far throughout their journey from Sumy.

Joseph McCarthy has been posting regular video updates on their social media page of their efforts to take people out of the war-torn country.

The two men attempted to rescue the students on Sunday, but their efforts were apparently halted by Russian soldiers.