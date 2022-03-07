Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu must now travel to Moldova in attempt to flee Ukraine

Irish Medical student Rachael Diyaolu has revealed that she will now have to travel to Moldova as Poland is no longer a viable option.

The 19-year-old from Carlow was rescued on Monday along with her Nigerian friends Roycee Iloielunachi and Anolajuwon Solarin, by two Scottish gardeners who drove them out of the city.

The students had been trapped in the university city Sumy, which has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces recently.

Joe McCarthy (55) and Gary Taylor (45), who run Ready2Rock landscaping in Falkirk, made their escape efforts on Monday morning when they picked up seven people including four Ukrainians.

Ms Diyaolu’s sister Christiana said they contacted the men through their TikTok page “ready2rocklandscaping” and the men agreed to take Racheal and her friends out of Sumy.

Joseph McCarthy has been posting regular video updates on their social media page of their efforts to take people out of the war-torn country.

The two men attempted to rescue the students on Sunday, but their efforts were apparently halted by Russian soldiers.

In a video on social media tonight, Ms Diyaolu said plans have changed and the group will now be travelling to Moldova in the morning.

“We’re now at our resting spot for the night, before we start travelling again tomorrow,” she said.

“And when we looked at the logistics of where we are and where the men are trying to go next, the closest border to us and the most convenient border and probably the quickest border is Moldova.”

“So that is the border that we’ll be heading for tomorrow, so we’ll be setting off pretty early in the morning and hopefully we’ll be able to get to the border and find our way through and hopefully get back home soon.”

Diyaolu’s sister Christiana in Carlow tweeted afterwards: “Plans have changed. Everybody is safe, however the group will no longer be able to go to Poland and have to head to Moldova instead.‍

"Can help at the Moldovan border be arranged for the group please?! Transfers to Romania? @dfatirl @simoncoveney We’re nearly there.”

The two Scottish men involved in the rescue effort have become heroes after they risked their own lives to travel to Ukraine to help people flee the country.

Before collecting the students in Sumy, the pair rescued a couple in Lviv and separately a mother and her sick son in Odesa. The pair secured medical care for the child and escorted them to the Polish border.

Throughout their travels they were stopped at several checkpoints but eventually allowed to pass through safely.

Ms Diyaolu told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that fighting in Sumy worsened in recent days and she was forced leave behind many friends and most of her belongings.

“I’m fine, just trying to stay in high spirits that we’ll make it to Poland,” she said.

“It hasn’t been possible for me to even attempt to leave in the last week or so. There have been no avenues that I knew of that would safely get me out of the city and into a border. This is my second attempt at moving in the last two days.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs last night said it “remains in ongoing contact with registered Irish citizens in Ukraine.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

