Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu finally on way home after reaching EU border

Racheal Diyaolu and her two friends Roycee Iloelunachi and Anolajuwon Folarin, who are attempting to flee Ukraine.

Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu and the group she is travelling with have successfully made it to an EU border.

It is believed the group of nine set off from Ukraine this morning in the hopes of safely reaching an EU border.

The 19-year-old was rescued on Monday along with her Nigerian friends Roycee Iloielunachi and Anolajuwon Solarin, by two Scottish gardeners who drove them out of the city.

The students had been trapped in the university city Sumy, which has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces recently.

Ms Diyaolu’s sister Christiana issued an update online today, she said: “THEY’VE MADE IT TO AN EU BORDER! I could shout it from the hills!”

“They have made it to the border and are making their way through now. I’ve been told not to reveal their exact location yet, until they get to safety. Next step Ireland.”

The group encountered many obstacles along the way and were still in Ukraine last night.

Joe McCarthy (55) and Gary Taylor (45), who run Ready2Rock landscaping in Falkirk, volunteered to get the students out of Sumy and have been posting video updates on their TikTok page.

Yesterday’s evacuation attempt had appeared to fail after the rescuers were shot at by Russian soldiers around 80km from the city.

Mr McCarthy’s vehicle was targeted and shot at on Tuesday by Russian soldiers and a bullet went straight through the rim of one of the wheels.

A video posted yesterday showed the damage caused to Mr McCarthy's vehicle when it was targeted and shot at by Russian soldiers and a bullet went straight through the rim of one of the wheels.

Yesterday Racheal Diyaolu told Independent.ie that they were still trying to find a safe border crossing because a crossing point they had previously identified in Moldova was closed.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Ms Diyaolu's sister Christiana said Rachael texted her family earlier to let them know “they’re on their way”.

“I do believe that they’re making good progress,” she said.

“It’s been a long three days and we’re nearly at the end now. It’s just the final stretch and hopefully she’ll be past the border and back home to us soon.”

“Some of the roads in Ukraine are not the smoothest, so they’ve experienced a lot of problems with their car, but it seems to be good today and hopefully the journey will be smooth, and they’ll make their way.”

The convoy carrying Racheal Diyaolu and others was slowed down by a number of Russian and Ukrainian checkpoints.

Posting on their TikTok account, Mr McCarthy said the Ukrainian police assisted them by giving them a letter, which will allow them to pass through checkpoints safely.

Ms Diyaolu said the letter has been very helpful so far throughout their journey from Sumy.