Carlow Lotto player scoops €94,772 in last night’s draw

Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets carefully today, after a Carlow player won €94,772 in last night’s draw.

The Carlow player matched five numbers and the bonus in the Saturday night draw after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at McAssey’s Foodmarket in Ballon, Co Carlow yesterday.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s (May 21) draw were: 20, 26, 29, 41, 42, 45 and the bonus was 01.

Shop owner Michael McAssey said he was thrilled to get the call from the National Lottery about the prize win.

“There is certainly going to be a lot of excitement around the village today. I was delighted to hear that one of our customers was the biggest winner of the night last night – what a title to hold,” he said.

"As soon as news spreads, I’m sure the whole town will be eager to check their tickets to see if they have the golden one worth over €94,000. The entire team is over the moon for the winner – we just hope they check their ticket soon.”

The Match 5+Bonus winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

The National Lottery said the Carlow winner should make contact with its claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to make arrangements to claim their prize.

It is the second big lotto win in the region recently, after the €8.5 million jackpot was won by a lucky player who bought the winning ticket at Blanchfield’s shop in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, before the Saturday May 7 draw.

The €8.5 million win is the fourth highest in the history of the National Lottery.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s jackpot and it will now roll towards an estimated €3.5 million for Wednesday evening’s draw.