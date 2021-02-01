Carer who worked with recovering addicts was found mixing cocaine in her home

A CARER, who worked in a campaign to help recovering addicts, was caught mixing cocaine in her Dublin home.

Yvonne Byrne (41), of Cherry Orchard Avenue, had her home searched by gardaí after they obtained a warrant. They found weighing scales, cocaine worth €1,770 and 22 grams of a mixing agent.

Judge Brian O’Shea said: “She was setting up agencies on one hand to help with drug abuse, and mixing cocaine in her kitchen in the other.”

Byrne pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to possessing cocaine for sale or supply on March 28, 2019. She received a six-month sentence which was suspended on condition she engages with the Probation Service and does not re-offend in the next two years.

She had prior convictions but none for drugs offences and she had remained out of trouble since 2012, the court was told.

Pleading for leniency, Rory Mulvany BL, for the defence, said his client was a carer for her elderly mother who has health problems.

Byrne began using drugs in childhood to cope with problems.

She later accepted treatment and got clean, and had been instrumental in setting up local groups for people in similar difficult situations, the court heard.

But she suffered a relapse after her brother died abroad in tragic circumstances in 2018, counsel said.

Byrne began using cocaine, which resulted in debts and receiving threats.

Counsel said Byrne had now cleaned up her act and had an active parental role, the barrister said.

Judge O’Shea noted her guilty plea and testimonials were furnished to the court.

Suspending the sentence, he noted she had to pay a debt and the only way was to engage in the sale and supply of drugs in the community where she lived. She facilitated the distribution of drugs in her own community to young people, he added.

He took into account that she had turned to drugs to cope with a violent upbringing and had gone on to complete a programme and managed to stay clean until this offence.

