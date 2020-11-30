Carer for elderly found with submachine gun in his attic and revolver under floorboards, court hears

The judge set bail in the accused’s own bond of €1,000

A CARER for the elderly was found with a submachine gun in his attic and a revolver under his bedroom floorboards when his home was searched for drugs, it is alleged.

James Murphy (46) is accused of having the weapons in his home when it was raided by gardaí at the weekend.

Dublin District Court heard it was alleged he was "more a pawn than a player" who was "used".

Judge Ann Ryan granted him bail and adjourned the case, for the directions of the DPP to be given.

Mr Murphy, with an address at Crannogue Road, Ballymun, is charged with unlawful possession of two firearms on November 28.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda cited the seriousness of the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years on conviction.

He said Mr Murphy lived at the address alone and a search was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

In the course of the search, it was alleged a RAK submachine gun and Smith & Wesson revolver were found.

The garda said the revolver was found underneath floorboards in a bedroom occupied by the accused, while the machine gun was found in the attic.

On the revolver being discovered, the accused disclosed that the other firearm was in the attic, the garda said.

It was alleged Mr Murphy admitted knowing it was there.

It was also alleged that cocaine and cannabis worth in the region of €60,000 was seized, but the accused was not charged in relation to that.

The garda said following the search, Dublin City Council decided the house should be boarded up and the accused was now out of the address. Gardaí believed he might flee the jurisdiction due to the seriousness of the charges.

Defence solicitor John Feaheny asked the garda if he would be satisfied that the allegation against his client was that he was “more a pawn than a player”.

“At this stage I would accept that,” the garda replied.

The address was a council house where the accused had lived for eight years – his mother lived there before that.

Mr Feaheny said it was boarded up because it was damaged and Mr Murphy would be allowed to return to the house if granted bail.

He also offered an alternative address at Melville Rise in Finglas.

Mr Murphy was a care worker for the elderly, including end-of-life care. It was “pretty low paid” but a steady and important job.

There was no evidence the accused would flee if granted bail, Mr Feaheny said.

Mr Feaheny said if there was any culpability alleged, it was “mainly a person who was being used”.

In relation to a possible independent bail surety, he had “absolutely no connections that would be helpful to him”.

Judge Ryan said Mr Murphy enjoyed a presumption of innocence and entitlement to bail.

She set bail in the accused’s own bond of €1,000, with no cash lodgment required.

Online Editors