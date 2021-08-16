Carbon Footprint 101: The household appliances that use the most energy and cost you the most money

The kitchen is often where we use most electricity through appliances like kettles, dishwashers and washing machines. Photo: Ikea.

Recent climate reports have painted a precarious picture of the decades ahead due to the effects of climate change.

Many people are now wondering what they can do to help slow down the warming of our planet and to hopefully reverse the warming effects caused by human activity in years to come.

Much of our individual carbon footprints are generated in the home, so Independent.ie has compiled a list of the household appliances that use the most energy.

The basic unit of electricity is the Kilowatt hour (kWh). In simple terms, 1 kWh is the amount of energy used by a 1kW (1000 watt) electric heater for 1 hour.

Using Ireland’s standard unit rate, using 1kWh will cost you around 22c, depending on your provider.

Your electricity is measured in kWh and the average Irish household consumes 4,200kWh in a year.

A general rule of thumb is if your appliance heats something up, it will be in the upper echelons of cost.

Instant electric shower/immersion heater

An instant electric shower or an immersion heater will use 1kWh every 7-10 minutes.

Cooker ring, kettle and tumble dryer

Using one large cooker ring, boiling the kettle or using a tumble dryer will take between 20-40 minutes to use 1kWh.

Washing machines and dishwashers

Washing machines and dishwashers are slightly less energy intensive and take roughly 70-100 minutes to use a Kilowatt hour.

Computers and TVs

Computers and TVs are far less expensive to run, which is just as well considering how many hours we spend looking at them. It will take roughly four to six hours for a TV or computer to use 1kWh.

Fridges and freezers

Fridges (approx 5kWh per day) and freezers (approx. 3kWh per day) are also relatively cheap in comparison to other appliances.

Light bulb

A single standard 100W light bulb will take between 10-50 hours to burn through 1kWh.

Consoles

Good news for gamers is that PlayStations and Xbox consoles would roughly take between six and 12 hours to use a kWh, meaning they’re far cheaper to run than a kettle or a hairdryer (50 minutes per kWh approx).

It is important to note these are guide usage rates and the actual usage rate will depend on the age and energy efficiency of the appliance.

If you want to calculate exactly how many kWh an appliance may use per day, you can take any appliance’s wattage and multiply it by the number of hours it was running.

So, if its wattage is 100 watts and it was running for two hours, it used 200 watts. Then, simply divide that figure by 1000 to see how many kWh the appliance used.

Energy monitoring technology also means that you can now see exactly what you use. More importantly, you can see which appliances are costing you the most money, moderate your usage accordingly and anticipate your future electricity costs.

As you become more educated about what appliances cost, this type of smart monitoring system also lets you use timers to schedule your appliances or heating systems to only come on when they’re needed.

This means that you’ll avoid unnecessary waste, which will improve your energy efficiency and save you money