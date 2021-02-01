Car sales down last month but click-and-deliver gives industry boost

CLICK-and-deliver helped salvage car sales under lockdown last month.

Along with big numbers of models that were pre-ordered late last year, online buying pegged registrations to a fall of 17.8pc in January despite earlier fears of a washout.

A substantial 25,191 new cars were registered, according to the latest SIMI figures. It is still a substantial drop – down from 30,650 for the corresponding month in 2020 and the fifth January in a row to show lower sales. But the fact that dealers can continue to sell online, and consumers to shop and buy, represents an important facility.

February is likely to pose a big challenge for dealers as many of the pre-ordered cars will already have been registered, leaving garages to rely more heavily on the click-and-deliver mode.

The SIMI report also shows there are ever-growing signs of a switch to ‘electrification’ with hybrids being particularly popular among buyers while plug-ins and pure electric models were all bought in bigger numbers too.

And despite Brexit hammering the price of used imports from GB, there was a 3.1pc increase (to 6,824) in the numbers registered though it is to be expected that deals for the bulk of them had been done prior to the New Year.

Despite another fall in diesel’s market share, it remains the most popular engine type in 2021 (35.85pc). But it is now closely followed by petrol (34.70pc).

And a 19.12pc market share represents a significant increase in hybrid buying on last year, the SIMI report shows. The increase in plug-in hybrid and electric car buying is reflected in 4.23pc and 3.89pc market shares respectively. A total of 980 new EVs were registered in January, compared with 891 for the corresponding month last year.

The SIMI report also shows that the best selling model for January was the new Hyundai Tucson. It was followed by the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Rav 4, Ford Focus, Toyota Yaris, Toyota C-HR, Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai Kona and Volkswagen Tiguan.

The best-selling car brands were: 1. Toyota 2. Hyundai 3. Volkswagen 4. Ford 5. Skoda 6. Nissan 7. Kia 8. Peugeot 9. Renault 10. SEAT.

SIMI’s deputy director general Tom Cullen said: “This year’s registrations must be seen in the context of the pandemic and associated restrictions. Strong pre-orders coming into the New Year and the ability of the industry to provide both on-line shopping and a click and deliver service, has mitigated somewhat against the full impact of the pandemic.”

He expects further growth in electrified models over the coming months with several more models coming on stream.

Online Editors