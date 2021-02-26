Cannabis worth €720k seized, three arrested in three-county operation

Two men in their 30s and one his 40s have been arrested in connection with the seizure. Photo: Garda Info.

Cannabis with a street value of €720,000 has been seized, and three men arrested, as a result of multiple searches in Meath, Louth and Dublin.

The men, two of whom are in their 30s and one in his 40s, were arrested and are currently detained in Ashbourne and Ronanstown Garda stations.

The 36-kilo haul was found along with €22,000 cash in searches of four premises while four vehicles were also stopped and searched during the multi-agency investigation.

The vehicles were stopped and searched in Asbourne and West Dublin while the properties searched were across Louth, Meath and Dublin.

The operation was targeting “serious organised criminal activity,” according to a Garda spokesman.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Revenue Customs officers and the Garda Dog Unit participated in the search operation.

“The seizure today of a significant quantity of illicit drugs and the arrest of three suspects demonstrates the value of ongoing positive working relationships forged by An Garda Síochána with partner agencies, in Ireland, with the Revenue Customs Service,” Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to tackle organised crime that impacts negatively on communities,” Garda O’Driscoll said.

Online Editors