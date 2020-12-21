Cannabis worth €360,000 and shotgun seized in Sligo and Leitrim raids

A man in his 40s has been arrested after cannabis with a street value of €360,000 and a shotgun were seized by Gardaí in searches carried out in Sligo and Leitrim.

Gardaí seized a vehicle in Sligo yesterday for breaches of traffic laws and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a number of packages which contained 17.5kg of suspected cannabis, believed to be valued at €350,000.

In a follow up search in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim yesterday, Gardaí seized a shotgun and 0.5kg of cannabis estimated to be worth €10,000.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by Gardaí in connection with these seizures and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he is currently detained under section 2 of The Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors