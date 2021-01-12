Cannabis worth €220k seized and two men arrested in Dublin raid

11 kilos of cannabis and cash were seized by Gardaí in the Carrickmines raid

Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, were arrested yesterday after gardaí seized €220,000 of cannabis in a property in Carrickmines, Dublin 18.

Gardaí carried out a search of the residence at 3pm on Monday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Approximately 11 kilos of cannabis was found and seized, along with €5,250 cash.

A small quantity of cocaine, suspected cannabis resin to the value of €1,000 and various drug packaging paraphernalia were also seized by Gardaí during the course of the search.

The two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Online Editors