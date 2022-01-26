| 9.7°C Dublin

Cannabis, illegal cigarettes and cash seized after man fails to stop for gardaí in Cavan

The drugs, cash and cigarettes seized by gardaí in Arva, Co Cavan on Tuesday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí seized cannabis worth €25,000, illegal cigarettes worth €27,000, more than €42,000 in cash and sterling to the value of £8,360 in a search operation in Cavan on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted on a residence after a man failed to stop for gardaí on Tuesday in Cavan and was later arrested in connection with dangerous driving.

During the course of follow-up enquiries a house in Arva, Co Cavan, was searched under warrant on Tuesday evening.

During this search, gardaí seized €18,800 in cannabis herb, €6,400 worth of cannabis plants and a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes.

These illicit cigarettes are estimated to have resulted in a loss of €27,000 to the State. Cash in euro (€42,670) and sterling (£8,360) were also seized.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

