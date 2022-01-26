Cannabis, illegal cigarettes and cash seized after man fails to stop for gardaí in Cavan

The drugs, cash and cigarettes seized by gardaí in Arva, Co Cavan on Tuesday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí seized cannabis worth €25,000, illegal cigarettes worth €27,000, more than €42,000 in cash and sterling to the value of £8,360 in a search operation in Cavan on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted on a residence after a man failed to stop for gardaí on Tuesday in Cavan and was later arrested in connection with dangerous driving.

During the course of follow-up enquiries a house in Arva, Co Cavan, was searched under warrant on Tuesday evening.

During this search, gardaí seized €18,800 in cannabis herb, €6,400 worth of cannabis plants and a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes.

These illicit cigarettes are estimated to have resulted in a loss of €27,000 to the State. Cash in euro (€42,670) and sterling (£8,360) were also seized.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.