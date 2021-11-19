Cannabis, homemade wine, beer, cigarettes and tobacco worth €420,000 seized by Revenue

Some of the smuggled cigarettes seized by Revenue in the past week. Photo: Revenue.

It has been a bumper week of seizures for Revenue involving cannabis, illegal cigarettes and alcohol worth a total of €420,000.

Officers seized 10kg of herbal cannabis, over 158,000 illegal cigarettes, 4.5kg of ‘roll your own’ tobacco, 26,100 litres of beer and 54 litres of ‘home-made’ wine in the last week.

Some of these seizures were made as a result of intelligence-led operations while others were made as a result of routine profiling, Revenue said.

Among the seizures was a 10kg cannabis haul with a street value of €200,000 which was seized at Dublin Port today.

The drugs were discovered, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Robbie, concealed in a consignment originating from Spain that was described as ‘stationery products’.

Also today, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 45,000 ‘Davidoff’ branded cigarettes that were discovered in air cargo consignments originating from Spain. The illegal cigarettes have an estimated retail value of approximately €33,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €26,500.

On Thursday, Revenue officers at Dublin Port seized over 26,100 litres of various brands of beer following the search of a trailer that had arrived from France. The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of more than €104,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €49,000.

On Tuesday, officers seized 12,960 unstamped cigarettes when a property was searched, under warrant, in the Ballaghaderreen area of Co Roscommon. The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Gauloises Blondes’, ‘J & J Lights American Blend’, ‘United’ and ‘MM Classic Slims’, have an estimated retail value of €9,700, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €7,600. One man and two women were questioned in relation to the seizure.

Revenue officers also seized 100,400 cigarettes, 4.5kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco and 54 litres of ‘home-made’ wine following an operation in the Ballycoolin area of Dublin, last Friday. The seized products had a combined estimated retail value of almost €75,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €59,000. Two Romanian men in their 30s and 40s were questioned in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing following these operations.