Campaigners demand more social housing to provide accommodation for the 7,500 homeless families in Belfast

More than 7,500 families are on a waiting list for a home in Belfast and “deserve better than the broken politics of the past”, a campaign group in the city has said.

Four thousand of these have children, with many living in temporary accommodation across Belfast.

There has been an increase of 74pc in people in need of help over the past three years.

Campaign group Participation and Practice of Rights (PPR) has urged the city council to transfer a 25-acre site in an area of west Belfast in a bid to tackle the social housing crisis.

The Mackies site is mostly owned by the Department for Communities, the government body responsible for “the provision of decent, affordable, sustainable homes and housing support services” and “addressing inequality and disadvantage”, enforceable under statute and the St Andrew’s Agreement (2008).

Last month the council planning committee voted to turn the disused and publicly owned land into a cycle path.

Before that, it had lost a court battle over its plans for a greenway site after a court ruled it was an unlawful decision taken in 2021.

PPR’s Marissa McMahon said the campaign group was “very disappointed” with the local authority’s decision.

“Mackies is still a blank canvas and there is a golden opportunity to build a world-class sustainable and inclusive neighbourhood,” she said.

She said the human rights and equality obligations of the Good Friday Agreement and reality of converging housing, cost-of-living and climate crises are being ignored.

Ms McMahon also pointed to an all-island consultation on housing in which the Dublin government is providing opportunities for people to add their voice on an amendment to the Constitution to protect internationally agreed housing rights.

“We have thousands of homeless families in Belfast alone and no sign of this kind of progressive thinking at all,” she said.

PPR has identified a range of sites throughout Belfast the organisation believes are suitable for social housing development.

The Department for Communities has pledged to address the homeless crisis by building 100,000 new homes — including social housing — but the campaigners believe this is “impossible without Mackies”.

Homeless campaigner Sean Kane, who lived on the streets on and off for 16 years and now tries to help those in need, believes the situation in Belfast “has never been as bad”.

“I do homeless outreach and I have seen a rise in homeless females, males and even kids coming to the food stalls,” he said.

"There are families lying on the streets without a roof over their heads.

“You want to help them; you want them to feel some dignity.

"And the way to solve this is to build houses, which is why the site at Mackies could solve this problem."

Mr Kane (41) has met homeless people who “want to end their lives”.

“They are upset,” he said. "They feel they have nowhere to turn and you have to stand and talk to them.

"You have to try to get them emergency accommodation before they end up dead.”

He also said: “Now it is time for others to do the same by developing Mackies into the social housing our families need.”