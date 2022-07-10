| 18.3°C Dublin

Campaigners demand more social housing to provide accommodation for the 7,500 homeless families in Belfast

Stock photo. Picture by Rafael Ben-Ari

Stock photo. Picture by Rafael Ben-Ari

Rodney Edwards

More than 7,500 families are on a waiting list for a home in Belfast and “deserve better than the broken politics of the past”, a campaign group in the city has said.

Four thousand of these have children, with many living in temporary accommodation across Belfast.

