Campaign to protect Barn Owl that inspired Banshee legend

A MAJOR survey is underway to determine the status of an iconic Irish bird of prey whose nesting habits and haunting cry gave rise to the original legend of the Banshee.

The Barn Owl is the focus of a major study by BirdWatch Ireland to determine the precise number of breeding pairs nationwide and to examine the causes of death for the skilled nocturnal hunter.

For decades, Barn Owl numbers were plummeting in Ireland.

Once commonplace across Ireland, the Barn Owl, also known as the farmer's friend for its voracious taste for rodents, is now largely restricted to central and southern areas, no longer breeding in large swathes of Ulster, Connacht and Leinster.

It is estimated that there are now somewhere between 500 and 700 breeding pairs nesting across Ireland, a fraction of their previous population.

Conservation efforts by Irish councils and BirdWatch Ireland have helped stall the decline with the first indications over the past five years of a small increase in the breeding population.

Support efforts have included the placement of nesting boxes and protection of nesting sites.

However, the new study aims to confirm the precise extent of the breeding population.

More importantly, it also hopes to clarify the precise causes of Barn Owl deaths and to take action to support the vulnerable population.

For decades, the declining population was blamed on the disturbance of nesting sites for the notoriously shy predator and the use of poisons to tackle rodents which form the basis of the owls’ diet.

The new study also aims to determine the impact of traffic on Barn Owls.

People are asked to report any dead Barn Owls they spot - so these can be examined to determine the precise cause of death involved.

It is feared a number of hunting owls are killed each year in accidental collisions with traffic.

Because of its low flight pattern, Barn Owls are believed to suffer fatal collisions with cars and trucks as they hunt over busy roads.

Heritage and environmental groups have underlined the growing appreciation of the owl's importance, particularly to farmers and the control of rodent populations.

A single pair of Barn Owls can, over a breeding season, consume a whopping 2,300 rats, mice and voles.

BirdWatch Ireland said that the Barn Owl "is one of our most iconic birds and a sentinel species for the health of the Irish countryside."

The predator is also hugely important within Irish mythology and legend, having underpinned the fearsome tale of the Banshee in Ireland.

In ancient times, the Barn Owl's nesting and hunting behaviour helped create the story of the banshee, a terrifying female fairy who foretells death.

Barn Owl's favour nesting in old ruined buildings and, while hunting at night, are visible only as a flash of ghostly white.

Unlike other owls, the Barn Owl's call is a shriek rather than a hoot.

Taken together, such traits were woven by ancient folklore into a deadly fairy whose spine-tingling shriek was a harbinger of death.

"This project aims to determine the extent and effects of road mortality on Barn Owl populations and to understand the individual behavioural response and interactions to road networks which is necessary to identify evidence-based mitigation solutions," a spokesperson said.

"We are currently working with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to design and implement evidence-based mitigation measures to reduce the effects of

major road networks on Barn Owl populations for the first time in Ireland."