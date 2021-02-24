Calls to introduce mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals into the country’s ports and airports

Opposition parties have called for mandatory hotel quarantine to be introduced for all arrivals into the country’s ports and airports.

Mandatory hotel quarantine legislation, which would see passengers from 20 countries stay in facilities for two weeks upon arrival into the country, was brought before the Dáil today by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

While Opposition parties were in favour of legislation on mandatory hotel quarantine being finally brought before the house, Labour, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats will propose amendments that all non-essential arrivals be put into mandatory hotel quarantine.

Passengers may leave quarantine if they arrive into the country with a negative test and a further negative test again on day 10.

They may also end the quarantine for “medical treatment or other humanitarian reasons”.

Mr Donnelly called The Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 a “radical” piece of legislation and said he spoke to a New Zealand minister who oversees a similar measure in their country.

“We will, undoubtedly, face operational challenges just as they did. We may not get everything exactly right from the very start, so where we need to learn and to adapt the arrangements,” Mr Donnelly said.

He said between 1,000 and 3,500 people are arriving into the country every day.

Last week, 10,500 people arrived into Dublin Airport alone.

Mr Donnelly said some people might describe the proposals as “harsh and by others as insufficient” but he believes it “strikes a fair and proportionate balance between the protection of public health and the common good”.

However, members of the Opposition did not agree, with Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane saying limiting the measure to just 20 countries is “wholly inadequate”.

“People are making the sacrifices they are making and are being told that they cannot stray outside 5km from their own homes yet we are still not putting in place mandatory hotel quarantine for all international travel. How can that be the case?” he said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the Bill does not go “anywhere near enough” with its “lax measures”, saying that Nphet recommended mandatory quarantine for arrivals in May 2020.

He said the new Covid-19 variants are “on tour” and Mr Donnelly has been “treated unfairly” by his Cabinet colleagues, arguing that the mandatory quarantine legislation should not fall under his remit.

“This has been dumped on you,” said Mr Kelly.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett called the mandatory hotel quarantine proposals the “latest installment” of “totally defective and failed policy” from the Government.

He also asked why politicians and diplomats are exempt from these measures. “Do they not carry the virus same as everyone else?” he asked.

