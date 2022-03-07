Calls to convert vacant Baggot St hospital into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

The HSE is being asked to convert the unused Baggot St hospital into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

The Royal City of Dublin hospital has been “lying idle” in Dublin city centre for years and has an overall floor area of 5,600sq m and local businesses and residents are now calling for it to be used to house people fleeing the war in eastern Europe.

Labour Dublin City Councillor Dermot Lacey has said that it is “quite shameful” that the hospital has been empty for so many years and urged the HSE to open it up for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

Local developer Mary McGrath has said that the company is happy to provide builders to fix up the hospital.

“We’re willing to put in however many people are needed. It’s hard to say what exactly needs to be done,” she said.

“It would be great if somebody could go into it and see what needs to be done and then we’d work out the logistics.”

Government figures estimate that as many as 80,000 refugees may be taken in and Minister of State Anne Rabbittee said over the weekend that Ireland could be taking in as much as 100,000.

Currently, the Government plans to house refugees who do not have family or friends here in hotels or even build modular housing on State lands in the case of “significant” numbers.

It is understood the Government will give Ukrainian refugees PPS numbers and access to government services and supports.

They will be given income supports such as the Supplementary Allowance and child benefit will be paid to parents and guardians.

Department of Social Protection and Justice officials will be on hand at Dublin Airport to offer refugees assistance.

In recent years, the HSE has indicated plans to sell a part of Baggot St hospital for it to be converted into offices, hotels or apartments and use the funds for a new primary care centre.

Cllr Lacey is on the Dublin-mid Leinster HSE regional health forum and will be raising the issue at the group’s meeting next week.

“The [HSE] would have to make the decision because they are the owners of the property,” said Cllr Lacey.

“It’s there, I presume it has kitchens, it has wards, it has rooms. It could be certainly used as an immediate resource.

“It’s just lying idle and here’s a ready made use for it.”

He said that he has been contacted by constituents who have called on the hospital to be used as a centre for refugees and have offered their own services, including painters and decorators.

Farrell O’Boyle of the Ballsbridge Lions Club said that the club is willing to hold fundraisers and make donations towards the hospital if needs be.

Publican Mick Quinn said that the local community is willing to put in whatever it takes to get the hospital ready to welcome refugees.

“We’re in the middle of a war, so it has to happen now,” he said.

“All we need is a key for the front door and we will take it from there.”

The hospital closed in 1987 after all acute services were transferred to St James’ Hospital, however, it was still in use by the HSE in recent years but is currently vacant.

“It’s been completely empty for two years,” said Siobhan Cuffe of the Pembroke Road Residents Association.

“It’s in the city centre and we’ve a lot of employment opportunities around and schools so it’s a perfect place to put people in.”

A HSE spokesperson said: “The HSE is currently working with the Department of Health and other Government Departments and agencies to plan and prepare for the health and social care needs of incoming refugees.”

