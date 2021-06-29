Calls for vaccination rollout to be fast-tracked before reopening of hospitality

Good to go: Covid-19 vaccination passports could become law by July. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The vaccine rollout should be fast-tracked before indoor hospitality reopens, according to Labour.

Louth TD Ged Nash has said a ‘vaccine cert’ which would allow only vaccinated people to dine indoors in restaurants and pubs would not be workable and pose many challenges for staff.

He also raised concerns about young, unvaccinated people returning to “dangerous” work environments in the hospitality sector with Delta variant cases on the rise.

He said that it is “unfair” to allow young people who have not yet been vaccinated to return to work in the hospitality sector where they “may be exposed to a highly transmissible variation of a dangerous virus”.

“It’s going to be quite some time yet before they’re all sufficiently vaccinated and sufficiently safe to make them able to work.

“The key here is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“If we are serious about supporting the hospitality industry in opening up fully and safely, we need to fast track our vaccination programme,” he said.

“We should be utilising every resource available - our GPs and our pharmacy networks across the country, to get as many jabs into as many arms as we possibly can.”

Deputy Nash said that a ‘vaccine passport’ would mean that hospitality workers would be faced with many issues - such as deciding if they can allow a booking for a family with unvaccinated children.

“How do you manage, for example, children or young teenagers who are not vaccinated? You can’t possibly split families up. That’s unfair and that’s putting hospitality workers at a very, very difficult situation.”

He said that restaurants and pubs refusing access to people who have not been vaccinated may see a breach of equality and anti-discrimination laws.