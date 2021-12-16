Calls for 'urgent’ blood donations needed amid shortage of certain blood types over Christmas

The IBTS said there is a particular shortage in three different blood groups.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is urgently seeking regular blood donors to come forward amid shortages in certain blood types.

The IBTS said a recent request for donations did not yield enough blood to sustain supplies over Christmas and particularly needed donors with blood types O-, A- and B-.

“High levels of Covid-19 in the population is impacting on donor availability, resulting in high numbers of cancellations and the IBTS is urgently asking healthy donors to respond when they receive a text from us,” Barry Doyle, Acting Operations Director of the IBTS said.

Extra clinics have been arranged over the Christmas/New Year period on Sunday, December 19, Friday 24 and Friday 31 December for donors to come forward and there will be additional clinics on both Bank Holiday Mondays, December 28 and January 3.

“A pre-amber alert has been issued in line with the national blood shortage plan, which requests conservative use of blood, and donations are needed to avoid the cancellation of elective surgeries requiring blood support.

“Donor appointments are booked entirely on the phone with donors being pre-screened before an appointment is made for them to attend the donation clinic, to ensure the safety of our donors and staff.

We are asking our regular donors to book an appointment when they receive a text from us, especially the O-, A- and B- donors. Further clinic information can also be found on www.giveblood.ie,” Mr Doyle said.



