Calls for ‘urgent action’ as Luas anti-social behaviour rises 18pc last year despite lockdowns

Urgent action is needed to tackle rising rates of anti-social behaviour on the Luas and on public transport across the country, according to a TD.

There were 702 incidents of anti-social behaviour on the Luas last year, increasing from 593 in 2019 despite long periods of lockdown due to Covid-19, according to figures released to Dublin-Rathdown TD Neale Richmond.

The figure is due to increase again in 2021, with 679 incidents reported up to October.

With rates of anti-social behaviour on public transport rising across Ireland, a dedicated strategy is needed to bring gardaí, public transport operators and Government together to stop this trend, Mr Richmond said.

The Indo Daily: Terror on the trains – why anti-social behaviour on public transport is off the rails

Read More

“Anti-social behaviour on public transport is persisting across Ireland. We have all seen the videos of violence and harassment on public transport and time has come to take decisive action to curtail this problem.

“Statistics released to me via Parliamentary Questions show there has been an 18pc increase in the incidence of anti-social behaviour on the Luas, with a further 679 incidences occurring up to October this year, meaning we are on track for a further increase for 2021.

“Dublin Bus have fitted their fleet with CCTV and staff are trained to deal with anti-social behaviour but nevertheless incidents are still rising, with 514 in 2020, up from 494 in 2019.

“Following the revelation by my colleague Deputy Alan Farrell TD that vandalism to 211 Dart carriages has cost over €500,000 this year alone, this issue is clearly widespread across all modes of public transport,” the Fine Gael TD said.

The fact that figures are rising in the last two years despite lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 is a “deeply concerning” trend, Mr Richmond said. He added that the figures show: “This is not a purely anecdotal issue, but one that is putting drivers and passengers in harm’s way.”

“This issue has persisted for too long and with members of the National Bus and Rail Drivers Union considering strike action over anti-social behaviour, it is clear that action is needed.

“Gardaí are currently running Operation Citizen which prioritises high-visibility policing and results in more gardaí on our streets. This effective approach must be replicated across public transport. The Minister for Justice has established an expert forum on anti-social behaviour which must urgently consider further action to address this rise in anti-social behaviour,” he said.

Transdev, the company which operates the Luas, said it works daily to reduce incidents of anti-social behaviour on the network with their security teams and gardaí, as well as “with communities, schools and youth groups alongside the Luas network”.

It said gardaí are assigned to patrol the Luas during their tours of duty, as part of the policing plan in each Garda division within the Dublin region.

“In addition to this work, we provide CCTV footage to the gardaí to assist them with all of their investigations.

“The combination of working with the gardaí and with communities greatly assists us in reducing incidents of anti-social behaviour and delivering a safe transport system,” a Transdev spokesperson said.