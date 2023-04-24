Calls for Minister Niall Collins to answer Dáil questions over Limerick land sale

Minister of State for Higher Education Niall Collins has been called on to answer questions in the Dáil relating to the disposal of land by Limerick County Council 15 years ago.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has requested that time be allocated in the Dáil schedule for Mr Collins to make a statement.

It comes after a number of allegations were made online. The documentation relating to the claims has not publicly released by the local authority.

Mr Murphy has written to the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and the Dáil Business Committee, requesting that Mr Collins face questions from TDs.

He wants clarity on a council vote about the disposal of land in Limerick and the subsequent sale of the land in 2007/2008.

Independent.ie has contacted Mr Collins for comment but to date he has not addressed the issues raised online.

The Limerick TD was previously called to make a statement in the Dáil last month relating to a 2001 planning file.

Following a report from The Ditch website, he rejected allegations that he gave misleading information in the 2001 planning application.

Mr Collins told the Dáil that he “clearly” met the planning criteria in a personal statement.

Mr Collins, who was not an elected representative at the time of making the application in 2001, applied for planning permission for a house in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on his father’s land.

He said he wanted to address “the misleading and inaccurate contents of a recent article” in relation to a planning application for his family home.

“In 2001, while a private citizen, I engaged a local architect and planning agent to submit a planning application for me on land that my family owned in Patrickswell,” Mr Collins began.

“I had acquired a house near Limerick city with my wife (née O’Connor) in 1999, two years earlier.

“I wished to move closer to my parents, who were advancing in age, to be near to them, to help them and to support them in any way I could.

“I hoped also that I could rear my own family in an area where I had lived most of my life.”

His native area of Patrickswell was deemed to be in a “pressure area” designated by the 1999 Limerick County Development Plan, upon which planning decisions were made at the time, he said. The decision on his application would be decided in that context.

The development plan clearly stated that any person who lived in the pressure area prior to 1990 was eligible to be granted permission, he said.

“I was eligible in accordance with the planning criteria, and I appointed a local architect to compile and submit the application on my behalf.”

The explanation was accepted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.