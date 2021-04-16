Calls for investigation into Waterford shellfish decline

FISHERY groups and environmentalists have called for an investigation into an alarming decline in fish, shellfish and even seaweed in parts of Waterford harbour and estuary.

The call came as some fisheries groups said they have noticed a dramatic reduction in stocks of mussels, crabs, whelk and shrimp - with parts of the estuary even witnessing a loss of seaweed beds.

One group, the National Inshore Fishermen's Association (NIFA), said there was now widespread concern amongst fishermen whose livelihoods depend on operations in the estuary and inshore waters along the south east coast.

NIFA general secretary Alex Crowley said a detailed investigation was now warranted into precisely what is going on with marine stocks in the area.

"The Waterford estuary supports important inshore fisheries for shrimp, whelk, lobster, velvet and green crab, and there is also pelagic trawling for sprat and herring and dredging for various bivalve species," he told WLRFM.

Mr Crowley said that, over recent times, local fishermen have noticed a discernible decline in stocks of specific marine wildlife.

Their concerns were further heightened by the fact the area is also crucial as a spawning ground for species such as Celtic Sea herring - a valuable commercial stock.

To date the most dramatic decline has involved shellfish species including whelk, shrimp and several types of crab.

Their call for a special investigation into the cause of the problem came amid reports that seaweed beds in the area have also shown signs of decline and damage.

A number of mussel beds in the area have also shown signs of problems.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have received a number of reports over recent years of shellfish decline in the general Waterford harbour and estuary area.

Reports were investigated in 2016 and 2019 but no major pollution cause was identified.

All firms with pollution prevention licenses in the area were found to be in compliance with their permits and no emissions breaches were confirmed.

Those 2016 and 2019 reports involved a noticeable dieback of various shellfish species along inshore waters around Waterford.

Environmentalists have now backed fishermen in calling for a dedicated investigation into the precise cause of the problem in the area.

