Calls for Commission into Mother and Baby Homes to be extended by a year

THE audio recordings of Mother and Baby Home survivor personal testimonies are now destroyed, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman today confirmed.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Children’s Committee, discussing the Mother and Baby Commission of Investigation, the Green Party minister indicated the primary source material detailing first-hand experiences of individuals in the homes is now irretrievable.

“It’s the commission’s view that those tapes are not retrievable,” he said in response to a question from Cathal Crowe about whether the tapes could be retrieved “at the 11th hour”.

Mr O’Gorman said he has “no basis to say that that answer is provided to me in bad faith”.

“I’m assuming it’s a technical answer to a technical question in terms of what can or can’t be done.”

He said that he is engaging with the Attorney General on this issue.

“I have been engaging with the Attorney General on the issues of what the commission did in terms of the tapes. We’re still going back and forth,” he said.

The minister said he has also written to the commission, asking for their engagement with the Data Protection Commission.

At the meeting, members of the committee called for the Mother and Baby Commission of Investigation to be extended by one year.

It is due to dissolve in the coming weeks.

Committee members called for it to be extended so it can address the disappointment and concerns raised by many of the survivors following the publication of the report.

Mr O’Gorman said he is looking at “a range of considerations” before making a decision.

“I’m not dissolving the commission, the commission dissolves under the legislation as is currently stated under February 28.

“We’ve had discussions today as to reasons why that we might seek not to extend that timeline

“I am looking at the range of considerations that need to be put in play in terms of making that call.”

While the commission has been asked to come before the committee to answer questions given some survivors discontent with the report, it has refused these invitations.

TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said she has been in touch with survivors who are looking for the commission to be extended.

“I myself have been contacted by survivors in the past couple of days, actually looking for the commission to be extended because of all of the unanswered questions.

"One particular survivor wrote and said, ‘I’m tired, I want my history’. And she deserves that,” she added.

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle asked if it will still be dissolved even if “satisfactory answers” from the commissioner have not been received.

However, Senator Mary Seery-Kearney said her fear is that if it is extended, all members would resign.

“We could extend the life of the commission and one of the big concerns to me would be that we would do that, and go to all the trouble of doing that and the members would just resign.

"In that context, we would have an empty commission of no way of questioning and no method around that,” she said.

Online Editors