Callers waiting up to five hours to get through to new Government Digital Covid Cert helpline with only 55 operators on duty

Only 55 agents answered calls on the Government’s second travel cert helpline today as frustrated callers reported spending up to five hours waiting to speak to an operator.

The Government was forced to scramble to set up a second helpline this morning after the first helpline was overwhelmed with calls yesterday.

The Department of Health said 1,160 calls were “answered and resolved yesterday” and over 1,000 calls were dealt with up to 2pm this afternoon.

It declined to give details on how many calls went unanswered.





Read More





Read More

The second helpline replaced yesterday’s helpline and, according to junior minister Robert Troy, it has the capacity to handle 22,000 calls.

However, many frustrated intending passengers still reported waiting hours to speak to an operator.

The average waiting time to speak to an operator is over 90 minutes, according to the department.

“Demand over the first couple of days has meant that many callers were waiting over 90 minutes,” said a spokesperson.

“A new system has been introduced on the system to trigger an advisory to callers if waiting times are expected to exceed 90 minutes.”

The department confirmed there are currently 55 agents working in the call centre and this will be increased to 90 by the end of the week.

The Irish Independent reported today that vaccinated passengers have been calling the helpline if they are due to travel in the coming days and have not yet received their certs.

A “high volume” of calls relate to recovered passengers looking for their EU Digital Covid Cert, as they are not issued the cert automatically and are expected to ring the helpline and ask for one.

The first number, 1800 851 504, was set up last week for emergency calls only and was ramped up yesterday to a “full” call centre.

This has now been replaced by the second number - 1800 807 008 - and the first number, once rung, tells the caller to ring the new number.

Accenture, which has been contracted by the department to run the call centre, declined on the long delays.

Fully vaccinated healthcare worker Fiona Johnson told Independent.ie she had been waiting to speak to an operator for over five hours. She is hoping to travel abroad with a friend the week after next.

“I’m still on hold for over five hours now, I really don’t want to give up after all this time,” she said.

“I can’t book the flight as I don’t have the cert yet and I’d be afraid to go ahead and book without it, the cost of adding in PCR tests is too costly.”

Other intenting passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations.

“I've just been answered at 5 hours and six minutes,” wrote one.

Another caller said they had been waiting almost five hours after finally getting through.

One person said that they got through to an operator after a 4 hour and 40 minute wait.