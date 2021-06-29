Call out for priests to help out in busy ‘pilgrimage season’ on Croagh Patrick

Organisers of one of Ireland’s most iconic pilgrimages have appealed for priests who are willing to climb Croagh Patrick to help them meet the demand for confessions and masses on the summit over the course of July.

Last year the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Up to 20,000 people usually climb Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo on the last Sunday of July.

This year, organisers have opted to allow the pilgrimage to go ahead in an extended format from Wednesday to Saturday each week between 1- 31 July.

They aim to have two priests on the summit on any given day.

According to Fr Charlie McDonnell, administrator of St Mary’s Parish Westport, and an organiser of the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage, any priest making the pilgrimage this year will have accommodation and breakfast provided for them in Westport the night before they climb if they require it.

He said that due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, it would be impossible to facilitate the pilgrimage on one day alone.

“So, I am arranging to greatly extend provision of the sacraments for pilgrims throughout the month of July. It is my dear hope that this unprecedented and adventurous undertaking will provide all those who wish to come to Ireland’s Holy Mountain as pilgrims to do so safely and in their own time.”

Masses on the summit of the mountain will be limited to the number permitted for outdoor gatherings which will rise from 100 to 200 on July 5. Between Wednesday and Fridays in July, confessions will be held before Mass from 11 to 11:45am and again between 12:45 to 1:15pm. Mass will take place at 12 noon. On Saturdays, Mass will be held at 10am and confessions after Mass from 10:45 to 11:30am.

Fr McDonnell said the extended provisions for Reek Pilgrimage 2021 would require “great generosity on the part of lay volunteers and priests alike”. But he added that it was “wonderful to be in a position to go ahead under very clear health management guidelines”.

Ireland`s holy mountain lies 8km outside Westport. The pilgrimage is associated with Saint Patrick who, in 441AD, spent 40 days and nights fasting on the summit,

Reek Sunday pilgrimage has been undertaken for 1,500 years and an estimated 100,000 pilgrims visit the mountain annually.

Priests interested in assisting with this year’s pilgrimage season can contact Father Charlie McDonnell.