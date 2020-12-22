Call for six-week lockdown and school closures amid warning of over 2,000 cases a day

'“We can bring this virus down to a manageable level and then down to zero. But we have to make that choice,' said Prof Anthony Staines. Photo: Mark Condren

Ireland is facing into 2,000 new coronavirus cases per day if we fail to get it under control, drastically limiting the effectiveness of any vaccination programme.

According to the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG), an all-island volunteer group made up of academics and physicians founded by Professor Anthony Staines, we have an extremely limited window to get ahead of the crisis over the holiday period.

ISAG had an emergency conference this morning calling for a full national lockdown from December 26 and closing our schools in January in a bid to curb the spread with lasting effects.

Calling for an all-island approach to combatting Covid-19’s grip on the country, it welcomed the Northern Assembly’s decision to move into six weeks of restrictions from the same date.

Scientist Paul Dempsey said that “based on trends to date” as the crisis escalates at an alarming rate, the country is facing over 2,000 cases a day by early January among non-healthcare workers. This could have a huge knock-on effect on our mooted vaccination strategy.

“The problem with having these high numbers is vaccination strategies become riskier. It will take longer with the roll-out,” he said.

“We also run with the real possibility of coming across some mutations like we saw in London last week when people asked the question: ‘Will this affect the vaccine?’

“Eventually, the answer to that will be, ‘Yes’. We cannot run with high numbers, so as long as that keeps running, there’s more and more risk of the vaccines not working. We need low prevalence for a vaccine roll-out to work successfully.”

Professor Anthony Staines said that this “should be our last lockdown” and we need a plan to get our economy back which is not just a reactionary one. He said tt is up to the Government to adopt a more long-term strategy.

“We’ve had one unnecessary lockdown; this is a second one. Let’s make it the last. We know what to do, we know how to do it, the techniques and methods that have been used for about 800 years in recorded history,” he said.

“We can bring this virus down to a manageable level and then down to zero. But we have to make that choice.”

He said there’s “no pain-free way of getting to zero”, but the alternatives are unthinkable.

“The alternatives are an overwhelmed health service, a permanently damaged economy, a substantial number of dead people and people with chronic illness,” he said.

“That is not necessary. We have a choice now, it is a choice for our Government to make. We believe we are in a position to offer leadership across Europe. But we have to make that choice – the Government has to make that choice.”

Asked about the level of transmission in schools, Prof Staines said they were not collecting data from educational facilities but they were being assimilated by a parent on a Facebook group which was “as astonishing as you might think it is”.

"The evidence from that is that most secondary schools and a minority of primary schools, have had one or more cases,” he said. However, he said that unlike flu virus, schools “are not central” to the spread of Covid-19 and primary schools “do not play a major part” in the spread of this disease. However, older children in secondary schools are more important in the spread.

Online Editors