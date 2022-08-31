Call for permanent medical cards for people living with spinal cord injury

Spinal Injuries Ireland has called on the Government to extend permanent medical cards to anyone living with a spinal cord injury.

The support service published its pre-budget submission and called on the Government to designate Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) as a long-term and permanent condition.

The organisation described the current system for determining eligibility for medical cards on the basis of an individual’s means rather than their needs as “inhuman” and estimates that 25pc of the 2,200 people in Ireland living with a SCI are living below the poverty line.

It wants the Government to scrap the maximum three-year term for a medical card and has claimed that the current approach is “delaying and denying” access to treatment while also “causing stress and financial hardship” to those living with a SCI.

The pre-budget submission also sought to highlight that the burdens faced by those with a Spinal Cord Injury are “insurmountable” without a medical card.

The chief executive officer of Spinal Injuries Ireland said the “number one priority” is the permanent provision of medical cards on a needs basis.

Fiona Bolger said a spinal cord injury should be classified as a long-term and permanent condition, similar to diabetes or epilepsy.

“It is a life-changing condition and anyone living with it is also at risk of developing secondary conditions that can be debilitating and even life-threatening,” she said.

“In many cases, people with a SCI are unable to return to their former employment. Spouses, family members or partners commonly give up their employment to provide them with home care.

“The current approach to determining whether someone living with a Spinal Cord Injury is eligible or not for a medical card is arbitrary and inhuman and it must change.

“It delays or denies treatment and the supply of necessary equipment. It also contributes to significant stress, financial hardship, erosion of personal dignity and independence and to additional physical and mental challenges.”

The organisation estimates that three people sustain a “devastating” spinal cord injury every week in Ireland.

Some lose the ability to walk and depending on the level of injury, some can also lose arm and hand function.

A SCI can also result in serious secondary health issues including chronic pain, loss of body function, severe psychological distress and financial issues.

In its pre-budget submission, Spinal Injuries Ireland also called for the implementation of the National Strategy for Neuro-rehabilitative services, including a National Trauma System for Ireland.

The automatic approval of funding for home care packages for patients with the most complex needs is also proposed.