Call for committee of TDs and Senators to be set up to prepare for a border poll

A Fine Gael TD has called for an Oireachtas committee of TDs and Senators to be set up to prepare for a border poll.

Dublin TD Neale Richmond has said that a border poll could be held in the next ten years due to Brexit and the UK Government now considering scrapping the Northern Ireland protocol.

“It is now very conceivable that a British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland could call a border poll on Irish unity within the next decade,” he said at an event in London.

“It is therefore the Irish Government’s duty to ensure that we are as best prepared as possible to meet the challenge of such a Referendum.

“That is why I am calling for the establishment of an all-party Special Oireachtas Committee to be established to look at the challenges and opportunities that Irish unity presents.”

His comments come after Sinn Féin became the largest party in Northern Ireland, with Michelle O’Neill on course to become First Minister, and months of the party soaring ahead in the polls in the Republic.

Some TDs and Senators have privately conceded that Sinn Féin will be in Government after the next election.

Mr Richmond said that this committee of “stakeholders, experts and advocates of all positions” would be able to work through the “nitty gritty details” of what a United Ireland would look like.

“Those of us who want a United Ireland, a New Ireland, must be prepared to put in the work to present our vision to all the people of these islands.

“We can build a new Ireland, one that is united, inclusive and that is a full member of the EU,” he said.

“Brexit has shown us what happens when you ask a question with no clear outline of what the answer looks like, let’s learn from the lessons of Brexit and take a responsible path forward.”