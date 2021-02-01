The Taoiseach says he would like to give options to students facing state examinations this year.

A combination of a written Leaving Cert exam and calculated grades are the “preferred option” for sixth-year students this year,Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin said he would like to “give options to students” but said there is a clear will to return to some semblance of written exams.

Foreign Affairs Minister Coveney has said there may be a decision on what will be offered to Leaving Cert students as early as today as Education Minister Norma Foley will bring a series of options to be discussed to the cabinet sub-committee on education later this afternoon.

Minister Foley will then bring the results of this sub-committee meeting to cabinet tomorrow, when a decision on examination or calculated grade formats is likely to be signed off by government.

Mr Coveney said the government has “learned lessons from last year” and knows they need to give students as much time as possible to prepare for exams, “or some alternative to that”.

“We are anxious to make these decisions a lot earlier this year to hopefully address stress levels in people’s homes linked to exams and future prospects of students going to college,” he said on RTÉ Radio this morning.

The hybrid model of exams and calculated grades, as well as just using calculated grades are possibilities as intense talks between all education stakeholders continue.

Mr Martin told the Irish Examiner that: “Some students want the grades process that we did last year.

"Some don't want to sit an exam, some do. The hybrid model is one approach, the calculated grades is another.

"However, if you're closing that option of getting back into the classroom, then that puts pressure on the capacity to have the written exam.”

Children with additional needs that attend special education schools are likely to be the first to return to classrooms later this month, followed by primary school students.

The Irish Independent today reported that discussions on alternative options for Leaving Cert 2021 are ramping up a level later today at a meeting involving Education Minister Norma Foley, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other senior Cabinet colleagues.

The Education Minister will set out the range of scenarios being explored by the education partners, including representatives of students, teachers, principals, school managers and the State Examinations Commission.

All options are on the table, but today’s meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Education will give a read of the political temperature and will sharpen the focus on the choices to be pursued.

Speaking on the easing of restrictions and the vaccine rollout, Mr Martin said he was going to be “very cautious” in reopening sectors of the economy and admitted he will be taking a very cautious approach to reopening when lockdown measures are reconsidered on March 5.

"My sense is if we're rolling out a vaccine there's no point in taking risks,” he said.

