Cabinet to extend ban on rent increases

The Government will today sign off on extending rental protections for tenants impacted by the Covid-19 emergency, including a ban on rent increases.

In March, the Government introduced measures to protect renters during the pandemic.

This included a ban on being evicted from your home, served a notice of termination by your landlord or having your rent you increased.

The rules were put in place for three months and this is due to expire shortly. However, the Cabinet today is expected to extend this extend this until July.

The Cabinet is also expected to bring forward the time for when gyms, hairdresser and barbers can open.

Online Editors