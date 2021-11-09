Cabinet Ministers agree on primary legislation for extension of Covid passes, masks and physical distancing beyond February 9

Cabinet Ministers today agreed to sign off on legislation for the extension of Covid passes, masks and physical distancing measures beyond February 9.

The Government currently enforces measures such as Covid passes for indoor hospitality and mask wearing on public transport through emergency powers.

These powers were recently extended by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly until February 9. Ministers agree today that these powers will now be replaced by a single piece of primary legislation.

This legislation will stretch beyond February 9, paving the way for the requirement for Covid passes, mask wearing and other public health measures to be in place for longer.

The public health rules are currently in place under four key pieces of legislation, including the Health Amendment (Act) 2021, which is due to expire on January 9 next and another three pieces of legislation, which are due to expire February 9 next.

The Government will now replace them with one Act which will be in place before the Dáil rises for Christmas by December 16.

“It will be essentially the same powers that will be put into the one Act, with all the necessary measures, for instance, mask wearing, just in one big piece of legislation,” said a Government spokesperson.

He said that sunset clauses and the lapsing of emergency powers in the current rules made it an issue for the emergency powers to be renewed.

Opposition TDs have previously criticised the Government for allowing “draconian” measures to remain in place and said the emergency power legislation meant they were signing off on a “blank cheque”.

The Cabinet also heard today that by mid-November, all residents of long-term care facilities will have received their booster shots, with 110,000 shots administered so far.

By October 31, around 42,000 people of 72,000 immunocompromised people had received their booster shot.

Around 336,000 people in the 70-79 age bracket will get boosters via their GP while 475,000 people in the 60-69 age cohort will get their shots in vaccine centres before the end of December.

A government spokesperson confirmed that there will be an end date for the powers in the new legislation.

“The Government will not look to have these additional powers for longer than necessary,” the spokesperson added.