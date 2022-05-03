Cabinet delays signing off on new maternity hospital

The new National Maternity Hospital will be built on the site of St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin

The Cabinet has delayed signing off on the National Maternity Hospital by two weeks.

Cabinet ministers were today expected to sign off on the deal which would have seen the transfer of the hospital from the current Holles St site to St Vincent’s.

However, senior ministers decided to instead “note” the latest developments on the NMH and allow it to be scrutinised by the Oireachtas Health Committee.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will also attend the committee, it was agreed.

It will then go back to Cabinet in two weeks.

It is understood that legal agreements between the three parties involved in the deal, the Sisters of Charity, St Vincent Holdings and the Government will be published.

Earlier Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he is “genuinely satisfied” that “safeguards” are in place for the new maternity hospital and said the delay in developing the new hospital has been far too long.

Speaking ahead of Cabinet, Mr Martin said that there are additional “protections” in the agreement than those in the Mulvey Agreement, which was finalised in 2016.

“There are various other significant protections there to make sure that that which is legally permissible in the State is provided today and still in the future in terms of services,” he said.

He said that he is “very, very concerned” about the pressures being faced in Holles St currently.

“The delay has been far too long.

“The existing hospital facilities are not fit for purpose, do not serve women today well in my view, the staff are doing everything they can but within the physical conditions of the hospital, we need a new model facility,” Mr Martin said.

The lease for the €800m hospital will be 299 years long and follows years of controversy surrounding the Sisters of Charity involvement in the hospital.

Any legally permissible procedures will be carried out in the hospital, according to a Government source, after concerns were raised that certain procedures may not be held in the hospital if it was still under the ownership of the Sisters.

However, opposition politicians have urged the Government to hold fire on signing off on the hospital before it can be properly scrutinised by the Oireachtas.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said that there are a number of questions left to be answered surrounding the deal, including the details known about St Vincent’s Holdings, the new company which will control the hospital, and what “conditions” were attached by the Vatican to this company.

She also urged Minister Donnelly to publish the legal framework which underpins the deal.

“Despite the length of time this controversy has swirled – nearly ten years – there has been little to no public-scrutiny of the deal, the apparent terms of which have changed at various stages throughout this process,” she said.

“The Cabinet should not sign off on the new National Maternity Hospital without Oireachtas scrutiny of the legal framework agreed,” said Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane.

“We cannot be expected to take a leap of faith without proper scrutiny. The ownership of the land and hospital are crucial issues.”