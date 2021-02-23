Cabinet agrees Level 5 restrictions to remain until April 5

The Cabinet has agreed to extend Level 5 restrictions until April 5 while also reopening schools on a phased basis.

Next month, the Government will consider easing the 5km travel ban and may also allow some outdoor activities.

However, any easing of restrictions will be dependent on public health advice.

The first four years of primary school, along with Leaving Cert students, will return to classrooms next Monday.

This will be reviewed by Nphet in two weeks and may then lead to the rest of primary school classes and fifth year secondary students return to school.

Another review of schools will be carried out on April 12 and, if there are no concerns about the spread of the virus, all other classes may then return.

Childcare will return on a phased basis on March 8 with the State’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) preschool scheme resuming. It is hoped all childcare will return on March 29.

Business supports and the pandemic unemployment payment will be extended until June.

After April 5, the Government will consider allowing groups of people meet outdoors and they will also examine whether people can play sports outside.

Some level of construction is also expected to resume at this stage.

The 5km travel ban will be reviewed but it is not expected it will be extended much further than the present limits.

The county travel ban will not be lifted “for some time,” according to one Government source.

