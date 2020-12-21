Busy period of new arrivals at Dublin Zoo as donations reach €2.7 million

Dublin Zoo welcomed several new infant animals after raising more than €2.5m in donations.

In November, the zoo announced they were in financial danger due to the inability to admit customers during the lockdown.

But in only 12 hours they managed to raise €1m from the public, and to date the total contribution stands at more than €2.7 million.

It costs around €500,000 to maintain the zoo every month.

In February, southern white rhinoceros Ashanti gave birth to a healthy male calf weighing 50kg after a 16-month pregnancy.

Dublin Zoo takes part in a European breeding programme for the species, as it’s estimated only 18,000 remain in the wild.

The majority are found in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya, and they’re often poached for their horn due to the mistaken belief they have medicinal benefits.

The zoo also celebrated the hatching of two Humboldt penguin chicks in late March. Parents Monica (7) and Joey (8) had their child first, followed only days later by the birth of a chick to Magdalena (18) and Patrick (16).

Both hatchlings will join the now 16-strong colony of penguins in Dublin’s Zoo. Humboldt penguins are currently classified as “vulnerable”, with 32,000 existing in the wild off the coasts of Chile and Peru.

In August, a Siamang gibbon baby was born to proud parents Cahaya (10) and Luca (19). Siamangs are noted for being the largest gibbon species, mainly found in southeast Asia around Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Last, but certainly not least, the zoo recently saw the birth of a new Goeldi’s monkey in late November.

“As the baby is just one month old and still very close to its mother, we aren’t able to confirm gender just yet, but are excited to find out in 2021,” Dublin Zoo said.

Director at Dublin Zoo, Dr Christoph Schwitzer, said this year has been particularly challenging, but he’s proud of the work of the zoo’s staff.

“The entire team at Dublin Zoo has done exemplary work throughout the year to ensure that our high standard of animal care never dropped, and to minimise disruption to the animals’ routines,” he said.

“It is always wonderful to see newborns at Dublin Zoo, and in a year often short of positive news stories this was especially the case.”

Commenting on the financial difficulties the zoo found itself in a few months ago, he said: “We couldn’t have predicted the strength of response we received from the Irish public, and we are truly grateful to everyone who has contributed to the campaign to date.”

“The money raised has allowed us to look to 2021 with renewed optimism, hopeful that restrictions will lift next year and allow us to welcome stronger visitor numbers once again.”

Dublin Zoo also plans on remaining open during the Christmas period, with the exception of Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

