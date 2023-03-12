‘Buskers exodus’ warning over new Killarney street music controls

IRELAND'S tourism 'Mecca' of Killarney could face an exodus of buskers over controversial new street music controls scheduled to come into force from June.

Kerry County Council members of Killarney Municipal District are scheduled to ratify the new bye-laws at their March meeting - after years of controversy over busker numbers, the amplification of their music and, in cases, objections to the lyrics and lewdness of some songs.

Politicians and tourism groups insisted the measures are simply aimed at regulating a key sector that some feared threatened to damage itself through lack of controls.

If ratified, the new regulations will come into force from June 1 for the main 2023 summer tourism season.

They aim to regulate the sector by designating specific areas for street music, limiting sound levels, imposing performance time limits for individual buskers and strictly prohibiting any songs that are considered lewd or feature insulting and objectionable lyrics.

Outline proposals include that buskers must operate in designated areas, most of which are off Killarney's Main Street, the hub of its summer tourism sector.

Musicians cannot use amplification to achieve sound levels above 80 decibels, individual artists must adhere to two hour playing slots to share performance spaces, and there must be a 50 metre separation between performers.

Musicians must also be able to offer a proper repertoire, a measure aimed at tackling some buskers who play two or three songs on continuous loops.

Songs which feature lewd or insulting lyrics can result in a busker being moved on.

Busking will also only be allowed between 11am and 9pm - and performers must stop their acts if a crowd reaches a point where it threatens to block a street.

Those who breach the bye-laws and ignore warnings to comply could face fines of up to €1,500.

Kerry Co Council insisted the new measures should benefit everyone - and insisted that "we can all live together in harmony."

The new bye-laws are also expected to impose controls on Killarney business owners who, in an attempt to keep unwanted buskers and street performers away from their premises, used amplified recorded music outside their front doors.

Kerry tourism interests said they hoped the new regulations will offer an enhanced street music experience during the tourism season - and benefit buskers, tourists, business operators and locals.

Killarney this week hosted the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) conference - with the south Kerry town boasting Ireland's highest per capita tourist bed capacity.

However, some musicians warned that any draconian enforcement of the proposed regulations could see talented street musicians migrating to other tourism towns in Kerry, Cork, Clare and Limerick.

Aftershock band member, Seamus Fleming, said it was critical that buskers and street performers continue to feel welcome in Killarney.

"You can completely understand where they are coming from," he told Radio Kerry.

"As buskers, we are only going to go to places where we are welcome. Whenever we go to Tralee, Dingle or even Cork, we feel a lot more welcome than we would in Killarney."

Mr Fleming said this was a pity because musicians and street performers help to create the world-renowned atmosphere in Killarney which each year attracts tourists from all over the globe.

"You can understand (some of the business owners) but it makes it a lot easier for us to just go to Tralee or Dingle."

Issues over the scale of busking in Killarney date back almost three decades but the new bye-laws represent the most comprehensive response adopted.

Mayor of Killarney Councillor Niall Kelleher said he hoped the controls will benefit everyone - and ensure that street music remains a critical part of the Killarney visitor offering.

He said that controls on street music were very important particularly in relation to late night performances.

"Town centre living is part and parcel of Killarney. The streets of Killarney can be busy until very, very late at night and obviously that is an attraction to somebody continuing (playing) on at night," he said.

"That is not appropriate behaviour for anyone to be disturbing people who are trying to get to sleep or put their children to bed."

"Having said that, there is nothing better anywhere in Ireland than good quality busking on the streets of Killarney in the afternoon or early evening. That is what we want in the town."

One hotelier, Niall O'Callaghan, said no one should have to put up with offensive or lewd material from street performers, particularly foreign nationals who have chosen Kerry for their annual holidays.

He warned that one busker was the focus of multiple complaints from US holidaymakers over material which they found to be both offensive and politically insulting.