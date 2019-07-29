Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr remanded on continuing bail

The 52-year-old appeared before the Special Criminal Court ahead of his trial.

Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr leaving Dublin’s Central Criminal Court where he was remanded on continuing bail ahead of his trial for conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice (Niall Carson/PA)

Businessman Jim Mansfield Jnr has been remanded on continuing bail ahead of his trial for conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Mansfield, 52, appeared before the Special Criminal Court on Monday, although the hearing was adjourned for legal argument.

Defence barrister Tony McGillicuddy told the court that a trial date has been sought but said there were issues, including one of jurisdiction of the court, to be resolved.

A prosecution barrister requested an early date for the matters to be addressed.

Mansfield Jnr is charged with conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the court is in a position to offer a “very early” trial date.

Mr Mansfield, of Garters Lane, Saggart in Co Dublin, is accused of conspiring to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1 2015 and June 30 2015.

He faces a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to false imprisonment of Martin Byrne at Finnstown Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.

He was remanded on continuing bail and will appear before the Special Criminal Court on October 7.