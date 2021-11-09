| 13.2°C Dublin

Businesses fearful of the collapsing of NI Protocol and possible trade war with EU

Increasing war of words between UK and EU has led to concerns over triggering of Article 16

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson Expand

John Breslin

Business leaders have said they are fearful over the potential triggering of Article 16, the collapse of the EU-UK Brexit agreement and a possible trade war.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he wants the UK Government to trigger Article 16 and scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, which has kept the region in the EU single market for goods in order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But he has appeared to play down the prospect a trade war between the UK and the bloc, accusing Dublin and Brussels of “megaphone diplomacy”.

