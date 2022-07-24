Bus Éireann services disrupted on some routes today affecting passengers primarily in Galway, Mayo and Sligo

A number of Bus Éireann services have been cancelled today due to “operational issues” including driver recruitment.

The majority of affected routes are in counties Galway, Mayo and Sligo. Some services between Dublin Airport and counties Waterford and Wexford have also been cancelled.

Passengers have been urged to check the Bus Éireann website and Twitter account for the latest updates.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, the company said it “regrettably” informed customers of some disruptions to services today. Bus Éireann said it is “actively recruiting” drivers throughout the country.

“Typically, service issues arise from a number of factors depending on location. This can include challenges in driver recruitment, driver unavailability often at short notice and more recently difficulty in hiring contractors to support services. This has more impact at comparatively smaller depots,” the statement said.

“We understand and regret the impact of cancellations on customers. In most cases, advance notice of cancellations is available the day before.

“For people who have pre-booked their Expressway tickets, they are also notified by a direct email sent to them, typically well in advance of travel, allowing them to make alternative arrangements and transferring to other services operating either side of their intended departure.

“We very much encourage customers to book ahead at expressway.ie to benefit from a guaranteed seat and priority boarding.

"Where it is unfortunately necessary to cancel a service, we manage this to minimise the impact on customers, for example temporarily reducing frequency on higher frequency routes and making every effort to ensure the last service of the day operates."