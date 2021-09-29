Bus driver sacked for using a mobile phone while driving is set to get his job back

A bus driver who was sacked for using a mobile phone while driving is set to get his job back.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has found that Frank Berman was unfairly dismissed by Go-ahead Transport Services after he was seen using the phone on CCTV.

Adjudication officer Pat Brady has ordered that Mr Berman is reinstated in his job in a decision issued today.

Mr Berman was employed as a bus driver between December 2018 and March 4 last year, earning €591 a week.

His employer said a complaint was made by a member of the public.

While investigating this complaint, CCTV footage revealed that he had used his mobile phone while driving a bus on January 14 last year.

His employer said the use of a mobile phone while in control of a bus is strictly forbidden and considered gross misconduct.

Following a disciplinary hearing, it decided to terminate his employment. Mr Berman appealed the decision.

The investigation found the initial customer complaint was unfounded.

Go Ahead argued that it has a zero-tolerance policy regarding mobile phone use while in charge of a bus.

It argued that its policy was known to him.

Mr Berman claimed the use of the CCTV was in breach of his rights under GDPR.

Siptu, representing the worker, objected to the company scanning through CCTV footage without cause.

It said the driver was not made aware of the phone usage allegation before an initial meeting.

The union claimed the company did not have a CCTV policy that said it could be used in disciplinary hearings and asked for the charges to be struck out.

It said there was no investigatory hearing prior to the disciplinary hearing over the use of the mobile phone.

Siptu said it does not condone the use of mobile phones while driving and does not dispute that it can be a serious breach of health and safety for a bus driver to do so.

Nevertheless, it said everyone has the right to due process.

The union said Mr Berman’s recollection is that he picked up his phone thinking it may have been work texting him, as radios did not always work on the buses.

He established quickly that it was not work and put the phone down.

Mr Berman noted that the footage where he was using the phone was captured an hour after the original incident being investigated.

He claimed this was a breach of data protection law and the company’s own policy on the use of CCTV footage

Mr Brady said the employer’s policy said personal data shall not be processed or viewed unless there is a specific request for the images.

He said it seems fairly clear that the images giving rise to his dismissal were “viewed entirely by happenstance”.

Mr Brady said the WRC has no jurisdiction in relation to breaches of data protection law.

However, he said the operation of fair procedures has as one of its central principles that an employer will follow and respect its own policies and procedures.

This forms part of the basis of the contractual relationship with the employee, he said.

“It clearly did not do so in this case,” he said.

He said he should be reinstated, with this deemed to have commenced on the day of the dismissal.